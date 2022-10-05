Hundreds of people have backed a petition for the Stone of Destiny to stay in Scotland after it was confirmed that it will be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the coronation of the new King.

The historic artefact resides in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, having been formally returned to Scotland in 1996 by John Major’s Tory government in an unsuccessful bid to appease rising support for devolution.

It had been removed from Scotland in August 1296 by the English forces of King Edward I, Longshanks, and subsequently placed in the Coronation Chair in Westminster Abbey.

No date has yet been announced for the coronation ceremony of Charles III.

But a spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) confirmed: “HES staff will move the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in advance of the Coronation and then return it to Scotland.”

Now hundreds have backed a petition calling for the Stone to remain north of the border.

The Stone of Destiny Should Stay in Scotland. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/EifUI8gjqp via @UKChange — D.H.Campbell (@DerekHCampbell) October 5, 2022

The change.org petition reads: “The Stone of Destiny belongs in Scotland. At the time of Bruce and Wallace the Stone was removed from Scotland and irreverently concealed inside the throne of the Kings of England, who then used the stolen Stone to pretend they were Kings of (then Independent) medieval Scotland.

“The Stone wasn't returned to Scotland until the late 20th century.

“The Scottish stone is about to be taken from its Scottish home, without Scotland's permission, yet again. Shifting Scotland's greatest treasures to and from London for ritual use (not for research or study) during a record-breaking poverty crisis is certainly archaic, but it's also incredibly and needlessly expensive, and could even damage the Stone.

“The Stone should stay in Scotland, where it always belonged. If you agree, please add your name to the petition.”

Since being launched last month, the plea has gathered almost 650 signatures from across the country.

It comes as tributes have poured in following the death of one of the four nationalist students who famously took the Stone of Destiny back to Scotland in the Christmas of 1950. Ian Hamilton KC, who masterminded the heist, has died aged 97.

Describing him as a "giant" of the independence movement, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “extremely sad” to hear of his passing.