SCOTTISH business leaders have warned MSPs that firms face a grimmer trading picture than during the pandemic – despite not receiving anywhere near the same level of government support.
Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee also heard that the Scottish Government’s plans to introduce a long-delayed tourist tax, or transient visitor levy (TVL), will cause “some unnecessary damage” to recovery plans.
Marc Crothall, chief executive officer of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, was asked if businesses felt they were struggling even more than they did during the pandemic.
He said: “From a business point of view, I think everybody would say that that we are in a worse place then we were last year, without question.
“The impact of the cost crisis affecting businesses with the uncertainty with how to navigate through the challenges in front of us…..are really causing concern.”
He added that “it’s tough to say the least” and that t was “worse than Covid at the moment”.
Leon Thompson, executive director of UK Hospitality Scotland, told the committee that traders “felt the worst of it was behind us” after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
He added: “The challenges that face businesses now are much more significant even than the challenges they faced as a result of the pandemic.”
Mr Thompson told MSPs that support is “not at all” adequate for businesses.
He said: “Beyond the energy rate support, there’s not been anything announced for businesses.”
Tory MSP Graham Simpson said the evidence painted a “grim picture” for Scotland’s tourism industry.
The business chiefs also warned against the introduction of a tourist tax in Scotland, earmarked to be introduced by 2026 at the earliest, in line with many European countries that add a levy to accommodation bills.
Mr Crothall said: “We think the sentiment piece around that is really going to cause some unnecessary damage to the current environment when we are trying to recover.
“The concerns that we have around the TVL ae again staying competitive in a tax environment that is already not in parallel or better than anyone else.”
Mr Thompson stressed there was “some dismay we saw that in the Programme for Government”.
He added: “We now have some significant challenges in terms of sentiment and perception at a time when you have got people looking at value for money more than ever.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here