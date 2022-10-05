ARE you now or have you ever been a member of the anti-growth coalition?

I’m media, so I’m definitely for the watching.

But you?

Are you Labour? SNP? Lib Dem? The wrong sort of Tory? Maybe you’re a climate activist or a talking head? Maybe you’re in cahoots with the militant unions, or maybe you’re a vested interest dressed up as a think tank?

Luckily for us, Liz Truss used her conference speech to detail who isn’t in the AGC.

It’s people who make things in factories, people who get up at the crack of dawn to go to work, commuters who get trains, white van drivers, hairdressers, plumbers, accountants, IT workers and “millions of others up and down the UK.”

If you’re one of them then congratulations, you can go about your day, but just be mindful that the AGC are everywhere, plotting, conniving, conspiring.

Be vigilant.

If you think you see someone trying to sabotage growth or someone who looks like they might one day try to sabotage growth then get them reported to your local Conservative Association without delay.

Unless they’re Brexiteers. That sort of anti-growth, the sort which, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility has reduced our long-run GDP by around 4%, is fine.

In fact, the OBR, bunch of pinkos, they’re in the AGC too.

M People were absolutely not in the AGC, but then they criticised the PM for using their song as her walk-on music so now they absolutely are.

Nicola Sturgeon? AGC. Keir Starmer? AGC. Michael Gove? AGC. The BBC? AGC. The Northern Ireland Protocol? AGC. Greenpeace? AGC. Emmanuel Macron? AGC. North London? AGC. Larry the cat? AGC. Foreign cheese? AGC. All the opinion polls predicting a Tory wipeout and a Labour landslide? AGC.

It’s not just GDP the PM wants to boost, she’s hoping to pump up your BMI too.

“I’m not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy at the supermarket,” she told the conference, all but signalling the end of the government’s obesity strategy and its planned ban on junk food multibuy deals.

The ditching of the Bogof ban only applies to England. The Scottish Government has just closed a consultation on legislation for up here.

That could mean an ever-widening snacks gap, with Scots only getting one high calorific treat while their English counterparts chow down on two.

Could we see cross-border raids? Folk in Dumfries nipping to Carlisle to stock up on M&S dine-in for two for £10s? Maybe people in Eyemouth will get their Dominos delivered to Berwick?

Ms Truss’s spokesman was later asked if health food campaigner Jamie Oliver was AGC. “I’m not going to name individuals,” he responded.

He doesn’t need to. We know.