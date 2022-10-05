ARE you now or have you ever been a member of the anti-growth coalition?
I’m media, so I’m definitely for the watching.
But you?
Are you Labour? SNP? Lib Dem? The wrong sort of Tory? Maybe you’re a climate activist or a talking head? Maybe you’re in cahoots with the militant unions, or maybe you’re a vested interest dressed up as a think tank?
Luckily for us, Liz Truss used her conference speech to detail who isn’t in the AGC.
It’s people who make things in factories, people who get up at the crack of dawn to go to work, commuters who get trains, white van drivers, hairdressers, plumbers, accountants, IT workers and “millions of others up and down the UK.”
If you’re one of them then congratulations, you can go about your day, but just be mindful that the AGC are everywhere, plotting, conniving, conspiring.
Be vigilant.
If you think you see someone trying to sabotage growth or someone who looks like they might one day try to sabotage growth then get them reported to your local Conservative Association without delay.
Unless they’re Brexiteers. That sort of anti-growth, the sort which, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility has reduced our long-run GDP by around 4%, is fine.
In fact, the OBR, bunch of pinkos, they’re in the AGC too.
M People were absolutely not in the AGC, but then they criticised the PM for using their song as her walk-on music so now they absolutely are.
Nicola Sturgeon? AGC. Keir Starmer? AGC. Michael Gove? AGC. The BBC? AGC. The Northern Ireland Protocol? AGC. Greenpeace? AGC. Emmanuel Macron? AGC. North London? AGC. Larry the cat? AGC. Foreign cheese? AGC. All the opinion polls predicting a Tory wipeout and a Labour landslide? AGC.
It’s not just GDP the PM wants to boost, she’s hoping to pump up your BMI too.
“I’m not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy at the supermarket,” she told the conference, all but signalling the end of the government’s obesity strategy and its planned ban on junk food multibuy deals.
The ditching of the Bogof ban only applies to England. The Scottish Government has just closed a consultation on legislation for up here.
That could mean an ever-widening snacks gap, with Scots only getting one high calorific treat while their English counterparts chow down on two.
Could we see cross-border raids? Folk in Dumfries nipping to Carlisle to stock up on M&S dine-in for two for £10s? Maybe people in Eyemouth will get their Dominos delivered to Berwick?
Ms Truss’s spokesman was later asked if health food campaigner Jamie Oliver was AGC. “I’m not going to name individuals,” he responded.
He doesn’t need to. We know.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here