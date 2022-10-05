The Spanish Prime Minister has launched an extraordinary attack on the Tory government, accusing the party of showing “how not to run a country”.

Pedro Sánchez made the comments during a debate in the Spanish Congress in the Palace of the Parliament in Madrid on Wednesday, the Olive Press reports.

In a tit-for-tat with Cuca Gamarra, Secretary-General of the conservative People's Party (PP), Sánchez accused her party of placing itself outside international economic logic with their request for huge reduction in taxes, labelling lowering taxes for the rich as "archaic".

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party leader said: “In two years we’ve recovered employment levels from before the pandemic, and as a consequence of the financial crisis and of the neoliberal response that came in the form of adjustments and cuts to the welfare state it took 10 years to recover previous levels of employment.

“Therefore ma'am, what shows a lack of empathy is listening to your leader - referring to PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo - say that it is 'archaic' to talk about rich and poor in a country that has two-and-a-half million boys and girls in poverty.

"Or, according to the National Institute of Statistics, one which has 27.8 per cent of the population in danger of poverty. The 'archaic thing', ma’am, is to lower taxes on the rich.”

Sánchez then brandished a copy of The Economist, which features Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in a sinking lifeboat under the headline, ‘How Not To Run A Country’, before adding: “That is what they are doing in the UK. Talk to your friends and fellow conservatives and ask them how not to run a country” as applause broke out in the chamber among his fellow party members.

This week the UK government announced it was scrapping plans to abolish the 45p tax rate, but the removal of a cap on bankers' bonuses and the cancellation of a rise in corporation tax will still go ahead.