JOHN Swinney will deliver his Scottish Budget on December 15 despite warning the UK Government “risks creating an exceptionally challenging timeframe” to set out his spending plans.

Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee had written to the Deputy First Minister, who is also currently the Finance Secretary, calling for the draft Budget to be published on December 15.

The committee warned a decision on whether to set the December 15 date was needed by today to allow forecasters to help ministers “take informed decisions”.

Mr Swinney has now agreed to publish and deliver his budget before the Christmas recess on December 15.

In a letter to the committee, the Deputy First Minister pointed to “the ongoing turmoil and uncertainty regarding the UK Government’s plans for its Autumn budget”.

He added: “The Scottish Government is not privy to those discussions despite the clear and obvious impact that this has on our ability to plan our 2023-24 Budget.

“As I indicated to the committee, it is essential to ensure that there is adequate time to prepare the Scottish Budget after the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts are published.

“As part of this Government’s prudent approach to budgeting and fiscal sustainability, we are committed to providing the highest quality information to the Scottish Fiscal Commission to assist in the development of its economic and fiscal forecasts.

“I also appreciate and support the need for effective parliamentary scrutiny of the Scottish Budget.

“Taking the committee’s view into consideration, I am content to support a joint proposal that the Scottish Budget be published on 15 December and I will write today to the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) to advise of this.”

Mr Swinney stressed that “it is crucial for us to have a clear plan in place for Scotland’s Budget to provide certainty and reassurance”.

He added: “As it is becoming less clear if the UK Government will publish the OBR forecasts earlier than the originally announced date of 23 November, I must stress that this risks creating an exceptionally challenging timeframe in which to deliver the Scottish Budget.

“In these uncertain times, we will need to be ready to adapt flexibly and prudently to ensure that Scotland’s interests are best protected.

As you will be aware, the SFC requires a minimum of 10 weeks to prepare for its forecasts and given the uncertainty and volatility of UK Government’s plans, we may need to revisit our plans if there are implications for this 10-week period.

“I look forward to working with the committee on the new Budget over the coming months and I have copied this letter for information to Professor Graeme Roy at the Scottish Fiscal Commission.”