THE parent charity of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Filmhouse Cinema and Café Bar in Edinburgh and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, has appointed administrators.

The news means all three will "cease trading immediately."

Ken Hay, the CEO of the Centre for the Moving Image said all 107 staff have been made redundant.

In a statement, the board said it was "facing the perfect storm of sharply rising costs, in particular energy costs, alongside reduced trade due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis."

They said the combination and scale of these challenges "is unprecedented and means that there was no option but to take immediate action."

"We have been proud to have led the CMI through incredibly challenging times, and in particular during the worst days of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, the combination of sharply increasing energy and other costs, together with both the lasting impacts of the pandemic and the rapidly emerging cost of living crisis affecting cinema attendances, means that we have had no other option but to appoint administrators at this time.

“We would like to put on record our immense gratitude to the entire staff team whose passion for film as an artform and for the audiences and communities we work with and serve has remained undented by the challenges of recent years.

"We’re fully aware that this will be an exceptionally stressful time for them.”

According to the statement, FRP Advisory, the administrators will work Creative Scotland and councils in Edinburgh and Aberdeen "in assessing what options there are for the future of the individual elements of the charity’s work and supporting staff through the process."

In a separate email to supporters, Mr Hay said he hoped that "some good can come out of this but my main concern is the 107 staff who have been made redundant today."

The shock news come just months after the CMI lodged a planning application for a new nine-story £60m building in Edinburgh.

They had initially unveiled plans for the building in Festival Square in the city in 2020. It would have included a skyline bar and restaurant and a roof-top performance space.

It was expected work would begin on the project in 2023.

The Film Festival celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, returning to a fully in-person event for the first time since the pandemic.

More to follow...