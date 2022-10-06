FORMER Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has accused Liz Truss of “lurching to the right” of Boris Johnson.
She warned the Prime Minister had made “big mistakes” in her first few weeks in No 10 and was on course for a defeat at the next election.
Party chairman Jake Berry said he did not “understand” his colleague’s criticism.
Speaking about last month's tax cutting mini-budget in an interview with the Times, Ms Dorries said: “I understand that we need to rocket-booster growth but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
“You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on.”
The former culture secretary also said that benefits should rise with inflation, arguing a hike in line with wages would be “cruel, unjust and fundamentally unconservative”.
Mr Berry told LBC: “I must admit (I am) quite good friends with Nadine and I think she’s a very fine individual and a very fine Conservative, but quite a lot of what we have done hasn’t been just about cutting people’s taxes – though of course people are getting the cut in income tax.
“Quite a lot of it is, you know, action on energy bills. I’m not sure that Nadine Dorries would like to see, you know, energy bills go up to £6,000 per household because of the action we have taken. They will now on average be £2,500.”
Mr Berry said the Government needs to wait until inflation figures are available to make a decision on uprating benefits.
“The inflation figures that are used are the inflation figures for the autumn. The Government actually doesn’t have those figures at the moment,” he told Times Radio.
“So rather than people asking us… rather than people expecting us to guess, we’ve got to wait until those figures are available, at which point the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Chancellor will decide how those benefits should be uprated, that will come to the Cabinet, and they will be discussed and a decision will be announced in due course.
“You simply cannot make a decision on figures you do not currently have.”
However, according to the Daily Mail, Ms Truss has already made a decision.
They claim the Prime Minister will uprating them in line with earnings, at around 5.5 per cent instead of inflation at 10%.
According to the IFS, that would be a significantly cheaper option, saving around £7bn.
“We’ve got to win this because our opponents are playing whack-a-mole,” a government source told the paper.
“If we give way they will just move on to the next thing.”
