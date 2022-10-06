THE POUND has fallen again after rating agency Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit score for British government debt from “stable” to “negative.”
They said the decision had been fuelled by Kwasi Kwarteng’s unfunded tax cuts and large-scale borrowing in last month’s mini-budget.
The unscheduled intervention comes just days after a similar move by Standard & Poor and Moody’s.
Fitch warned that the economy could shrink by as much as 1 per cent next year, with government debt rising to 109% of GDP by 2024.
The Chancellor’s fiscal statement sparked chaos, causing a sell-off in the pound and gilts and forcing the Bank of England to set £65bn aside for emergency bond-buying.
Fitch said: “The large fiscal stimulus, announced without compensatory measures or an independent evaluation of the macroeconomic and public finances’ impact, and the inconsistency between fiscal and monetary policy stance given strong inflationary pressures, have in Fitch’s view negatively impacted financial markets’ confidence and the credibility of the policy framework, a key longstanding rating strength.”
The agency warned that Mr Kwarteng’s promise to deliver further tax cuts later also reduced "the predictability of fiscal policy”.
It added: “The reportedly negative impact of the tax package, and related financial market volatility, on public opinion and the government’s weakened political capital could further undermine the credibility of and support for the government’s fiscal strategy.”
On Monday, Mr Kwarteng said he would not go ahead with plans to scrap the top 45p income tax rate, which it was estimated would have cost the Treasury £2bn a year.
However, Fitch said this was not enough to change its broader assessment. “Although the government reversed the elimination of the 45p top rate tax … the government’s weakened political capital could further undermine the credibility of, and support for, the government’s fiscal strategy,” Fitch said.
