THE IRISH Taoiseach has said issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol “can be resolved.”

He was speaking at a summit of European leaders in Prague, where he met with Liz Truss for the first time since she replaced Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Negotiations on the protocol got underway between EU and UK officials on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Ireland’s deputy premier Leo Varadkar said he thought the protocol was a “little too strict” and that there was “flexibility for some changes”.

Speaking at the meeting of European Political Community leader, Mr Martin said: “There is a genuine desire on all sides including the UK Government that there will be a negotiated resolution to this, but that doesn’t in any way understate the difficulties involved in arriving at a resolution.

“But I do think there’s good faith on all sides.

“If the will is there, issues can be resolved… I don’t want to comment any further other than to say there’s a process in place, I think we should create space to allow people to work out a resolution to this.”

The protocol has been in place since the UK left the EU and was part of the post-Brexit trading arrangement agreed by London and Brussels in 2019.

It keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods and avoids breaching the Good Friday Agreement by guaranteeing no checks on goods at the Irish border.

However, it does this by effectively placing a border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionists oppose the protocol, and the DUP has rejected all attempts to restart the powersharing government in Stormont until there is some reform.

Legislation to enable the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol is to return to Westminster on October 11.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has already cleared the House of Commons and will be debated at second reading by the House of Lords, which is expected to consider it at length, next week.

Meanwhile, in her speech to the other European leaders, Ms Truss stressed the UK’s commitment to Ukraine.

She also spoke about the need for resilient energy supplies.

