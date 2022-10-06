SCOTLAND’S crisis-hit Covid inquiry still intends to begin its initial work “by the end of the year” despite the resignations of its chair and four legal counsel.
Lady Poole resigned as chairwoman last week before it emerged that four counsel had already tendered their resignations.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney yesterday refused to say if the timeline of the inquiry would be impacted by the mass resignations.
But a document published by the Scottish Government for potential contractors for a “listening project” sets out that initial work is due to start in December 2022.
It adds: “The information gathered from this engagement and consultation will be synthesised into thematic reports in order to inform the work undertaken by the inquiry chair and counsel.
"The project will assist the inquiry in identifying any disparities in the devolved strategic response to the pandemic, including unequal impacts on people."
The papers also show that the “successful supplier is expected to create rigorous thematic reports for the inquiry in 2023/24.”
It comes as a lawyer who is representing some of the bereaved families impacted, has said the probe is set to be held up and delay is inevitable”.
Asked on BBC Good Morning Scotland about who would want to replace Lady Poole, Professor Peter Watson said: “"In my vote no-one. It's a hospital pass."
A spokesman for the inquiry said: “We intend to pilot listening project activities later this year. The listening project will inform the inquiry’s investigations and report to the Scottish Government on the lessons that need to be learned to ensure that we are better prepared for any future pandemic.
“The independent inquiry’s focus has been on gathering evidence before holding oral hearings. The inquiry commissioned academic reports on aspects of the devolved strategic response to the pandemic, which were published on its website in June, when its Terms of Reference were finalised. In addition, the inquiry has issued ‘do not destroy’ letters to organisations and individuals, is reviewing core participant status applications, and has made orders under its statutory powers to obtain relevant information from the Scottish Government.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel