SCOTLAND’S crisis-hit Covid inquiry still intends to begin its initial work “by the end of the year” despite the resignations of its chair and four legal counsel.

Lady Poole resigned as chairwoman last week before it emerged that four counsel had already tendered their resignations.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney yesterday refused to say if the timeline of the inquiry would be impacted by the mass resignations.

But a document published by the Scottish Government for potential contractors for a “listening project” sets out that initial work is due to start in December 2022.

It adds: “The information gathered from this engagement and consultation will be synthesised into thematic reports in order to inform the work undertaken by the inquiry chair and counsel.

"The project will assist the inquiry in identifying any disparities in the devolved strategic response to the pandemic, including unequal impacts on people."

The papers also show that the “successful supplier is expected to create rigorous thematic reports for the inquiry in 2023/24.”

It comes as a lawyer who is representing some of the bereaved families impacted, has said the probe is set to be held up and delay is inevitable”.

Asked on BBC Good Morning Scotland about who would want to replace Lady Poole, Professor Peter Watson said: “"In my vote no-one. It's a hospital pass."

A spokesman for the inquiry said: “We intend to pilot listening project activities later this year. The listening project will inform the inquiry’s investigations and report to the Scottish Government on the lessons that need to be learned to ensure that we are better prepared for any future pandemic.

“The independent inquiry’s focus has been on gathering evidence before holding oral hearings. The inquiry commissioned academic reports on aspects of the devolved strategic response to the pandemic, which were published on its website in June, when its Terms of Reference were finalised. In addition, the inquiry has issued ‘do not destroy’ letters to organisations and individuals, is reviewing core participant status applications, and has made orders under its statutory powers to obtain relevant information from the Scottish Government.”