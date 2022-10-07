GlasGo Bus Alliance takes home ‘Net Zero Achievement’ award at the prestigious Glasgow Business Awards held in Glasgow on Thursday 6th October.

A first of its kind collaboration, the GlasGo Bus Alliance is a collective effort of the city’s biggest bus operators who have come together to proactively tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the bus sector, not just for now, but for the future.

This first award after the Alliance joined forces reflects their commitment to help Scotland reach its 2045 Net Zero goal and puts them at the forefront of Glasgow’s business community.

Sustainability is at the heart of the Alliance. Operators including Stagecoach West of Scotland, First Bus, McGills, West Coast Motors and Whitelaws have invested almost £80 million to bring around 200 fully electric vehicles to the streets of Glasgow.

As part of their Net Zero commitment, the GlasGo Bus Alliance has recently completed the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) rapid-charging centre, with fully charging stations that can fully charge a bus in just four hours if required. The centre will be located in Glasgow’s southside, First Bus’ flagship Caledonia depop.

Stagecoach West Scotland has also implemented a roadmap to becoming a fully carbon neutral business through investment in a zero-emissions fleet, such as electric buses, and other green technologies over the next 15 years. They are already seeing a 14% reduction in carbon emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Each member of the GlasGo Bus Alliance is committed to making sure that bus travel in and around Glasgow is as accessible, dependable, and enjoyable as possible. The Alliance is committed to creating a world-class flexible transport system to meet the needs of residents, commuters and visitors alike.

With more initiatives coming over the rest of 2022 and beyond, the GlasGo Bus Alliance continues to work hard to make positive difference to Glasgow’s transport system, making bus an integral part of local communities.

GlasGo Bus Alliance Chair and Managing Director of Stagecoach West Scotland Fiona Doherty said: “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, our first as an Alliance. It shows our collective commitment to Glasgow’s local economy and community, and it puts us at the forefront of the drive to achieve Net Zero.”

“This is an important step towards delivering the City’s green ambitions. Transport is a key part of that process and having a bus network that everyone wants to use is our ambition. This award shows that we’re moving in the right direction.”

GlasGo is committed to growing bus patronage by 25% over five years.

It shall work to support and compliment city region projects such as the Glasgow City Region deal, Glasgow City Centre Transport Strategy and the Avenues project to ensure the smooth, practical and timely delivery of a more integrated transport system for the city.

GlasGo will work with key stakeholders including Glasgow City Council, the surrounding city region local authorities, Transport Scotland, Bus Users Scotland, SPT, ScotRail, Sustrans, Glasgow Life along with customer representation groups, community groups and business representatives across the region.

The GlasGo Bus Alliance Manifesto is online HERE.