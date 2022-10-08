SENIOR leaders of the SNP have doubled down on their attacks on a resurgent Labour as the party’s Westminster chief hinted at party frustration over independence.

After the party’s deputy leader Keith Brown led an attack on Sir Keir Starmer’s party overnight, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford continued the attack on Labour, who are surging in UK-wide polls amid the economic turmoil caused by the UK Government.

Speaking at the SNP Conference in Aberdeen, Mr Blackford, hit out at Labour’s backing for Brexit after Sir Keir insisted the party was no longer campaigning to rejoin the bloc.

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber, MP described Labour as a “Brexit-backing democracy-denying Tory-enabling party”.

Mr Blackford said: “When it comes to Brexit, I'm afraid I can only think of one sentence more ridiculous than the Tories’ ‘get Brexit done’ and that's Labour's new slogan ‘make Brexit work’.

“Never before have so few words made so little sense.

“The complete conversion of the Labour Party to the Tory hard Brexit party is a betrayal of working people in Scotland and those rights across these islands.”

He added: “As well as pledging their support for Brexit, Labour's other big pledge is never to work with the Scottish National Party – the very same Labour Party that only a few months ago they did a string of backroom deals with the Tories here in Scotland.

“A Labour party happy and hungry to do backroom deals with the Tories, but who say they could never work with the people of Scotland that vote for the SNP…because we happen to believe in our nation's independence.

“We happen to believe that our people have a right to choose our future.

“Labour's position is not just an insult to all of us, it is an insult to the many Scottish Labour voters who also believe in independence.

“Labour are now a Brexit-backing democracy-denying Tory-enabling party."

Mr Blackford also hinted at frustration within the SNP at still not being able to get the independence campaign over the line as he pleaded for the party to "finish the job".

He said: “We have the chance of a different choice, the choice of a different future because we can't and we will not be shackled to the shambles that Westminster has become.

“With independence, we have a clear purpose and a clear path.

“My purpose is to lead our SNP MPs out of the doors of Westminster for the very last time and come home to our independent nation.

“Let's finish the job, let's finish the job and finally put a finish to Westminster control for good.”

Mr Blackford also pointed to Scotland’s renewables potential, insisting it is “Scotland’s energy”, adding that “it should serve Scotland’s people”.

He added: “But we need to take the Westminster handling of Scotland's green energy potential.

“From offshore and onshore wind, hydrogen, solar, tidal and carbon capture, we have a golden opportunity to lead an energy transition that secures net zero, enhances energy security and lowers energy costs for consumers.

“By 2050 by expanding Scotland's renewable capacity and by becoming a green hydrogen exporter, we have the chance to pump £34bn into the Scottish economy every single year - an investment that could sustain 385,000 jobs, dwarfing the jobs that we have today in the oil and gas industry.

“This is the real plan for growth, green sustainable growth for the long term.”