THE SNP has scrapped a fringe event at its conference about "embracing" vaping supported by the tobacco industry and right-wing thinktanks.

The Monday meeting was sponsored by JTI, which stands for Japan Tobacco International, whose cigarette brands include Benson & Hedges and Silk Cut.

It is also behind the Ploom and Logic vaping brands.

The Scottish Government is currently tightening the rules on advertising and promoting vaping products, which cannot legally be sold to under-18s.

However many use fruit and sweet flavours appealing to children, and schools are confiscating increasing numbers from pupils.

Marketed by the tobacco industry as alternatives to smoking for adults giving up, there are fears vapes are instead becoming an introduction to nicotine products for children.

Last month SNP public health minister Maree Todd told Holyrood: “We are greatly concerned by reports of children and under-age young people obtaining vaping products.

“Initial findings from the Growing Up in Scotland study for 2019-20 when participants were 14 years old suggest that 21.5% had vaped, which is of concern.

“The Scottish Government has a precautionary approach to vapes.

“Vapes and other nicotine products are part of a range of cessation tools available to existing smokers to help stop tobacco use.

“They should not be used by non-smokers, in particular by children and young people.

“They should not be used or promoted as a lifestyle accessory.”

The axed fringe event was titled “Embracing Alternatives to Smoking in Scotland”, and was due to include JTI’s fiscal and regulatory affairs manager Jamie Sanders.

It was to have been chaired by Daniel Pryor, head of research at the free market Adam Smith Institute, and featured Chris Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), a supporter of Tory tax-cutting plans..

Luke McGarty, head of policy and public affairs at the Scottish Grocers’ Federation, which represents many of the shops selling vapes, was also due to speak.

However when the two SNP MSPs who initially agreed to appear, David Torrance and Siobhan Brown, pulled out when they realised the perception problem.

The fringe was included in the official programme for the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

The entry said: “Vaping products have become increasingly popular over the past decade as an alternative to smoking tobacco in Scotland.

“Join us as we consider what the industry can do to support the Scottish Government’s objectives, particularly to protect children and young people.”

A party source confirmed the event had now been scrapped amid concerns about vaping.