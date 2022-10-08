HUMZA Yousaf has been branded “shameful” and out-of-touch after telling a nurse who tackled him about the NHS at the SNP conference that she was being patronising.

The Health Secretary was condemned after the exchange was caught on camera and uploaded to social media.

The clip posted by Bauer Media’s Alan Smith showed Mr Yousaf listening to the concerns of a number of nurses, whose union is balloting them for strike action over pay rises.

One female nurse told him she had been getting below inflation pay rises for 12 years despite a growing workload, and recently had to take an extra job with an agency.

Another said the pay situation was “disgusting”, adding: “We are not valued, we are not respected, and we see that in what we are offered in terms of pay.

“I have never heard so many nurses want to strike.”

Mr Yousaf said he believed them and would do everything in his power to help.

Talks between the Royal College of Nursing, which has rejected a 5 per cent pay offer, and the Government restart next week, with deputy FM John Swinney taking part.

After one nurse told Mr Yousaf that he was not listening to them, another said: “Hearing and listening are two different things.”

He replied: “I know that. I know that. Let’s not patronise each other. I definitely know that.”

Mr Yosuaf later said the demonstrators were “obviously very angry, upset, exhausted because of the pressures that they’re under and I hear that.

“We do have a meeting set up with the unions next week. I will present a significantly improved offer and I hope that meets the expectation.

“If not we will get back round the table until we resolve this.

“There’s never an intent to disrespect any of our health care staff.

“But I take their points entirely. They want to see a fair pay deal, they want to see an improved offer, and I hope we can get there in the not too distant future.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Ballie said: “This is shockingly out of touch from this woeful excuse of a Health Secretary.

“Humza Yousaf is breaking all the records for incompetence in a government that has had its fair share of poor ministers.

“To talk to frontline nurses like this is shameful.

“Make no mistake, it is the failures of this SNP government that have forced nurses to consider industrial action.

“Nicola Sturgeon must put Mr Yousaf in special measures - now."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Our hard working nurses are on their knees after years of poay erosion, workforce decline and SNP disinterest.

“Humza Yousaf should be ashamed of himself.

“Far from snapping at them, he should be apologising, thanking them and offer them a plan to fix their problems and our struggling health service.”

The SNP has been asked for comment.



