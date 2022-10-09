A BORIS Johnson comeback is “highly, extremely unlikely” but not impossible, one of the former Prime Minister's most loyal supporters has said.

However, Nadine Dorries told the BBC that the deeply divided Tory party needed to rally behind Liz Truss.

The ex-culture secretary insisted that she is “still one of Liz’s biggest supporters,”

She said anyone in the Conservative Party discussing whether they might need to remove the PM needed to “stop”.

However, Ms Dorries criticised the Prime Minister for straying too far from the policy platform Mr Johnson stood on in 2019.

Asked if Ms Truss should call a general election, or if the party should try to remove her if she does not change course, Ms Dorries told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I believe that it’s not so much changing course as perhaps nuancing the policies and the mandate that she’s taking forward in a slightly different way.

“The fact is that just after a leadership election, and at the start of a new administration, what we don’t need is a disrupter, what we need is a unifier. And I think probably that the new Prime Minister has realised that over the last few weeks.”

Pressed on what should happen if Ms Truss does not go back to the 2019 manifesto, she said: “The simple principle of our democracy and our unwritten constitution is that if you’re going to have a completely fresh mandate, a completely fresh set of policy ideas and a new prime minister, it would be right to go to the country.

“Liz doesn’t need to do that. And I really hope she won’t do that when we’re 30 points behind in the polls.”

She added: “We can’t have a leadership election, put a new leader in place and immediately start discussing about how we remove that leader.

“They need to stop, they need to get behind her and they need to support her.

“How they do that is by engaging both with Number 10, and Number 10 need to start engaging with the parliamentary party. I don’t believe that Liz is politically suicidal.”

Asked if Mr Johnson could return as prime minister, she said: “I have been in politics a long time, I don’t rule anything out. But I would say it is highly, extremely unlikely.”

Appearing on the show slightly later, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi, was asked if he could see a situation where the Tories oust the Prime Minister. He said: “No, I think what the party will do is get behind Liz Truss.”

He added: “Delay is our great enemy, division will cause delay and of course ultimately if we don’t deliver in the next 24 months on that growth plan, on the energy plan to make sure we invest in nuclear…”

Asked if he could see Mr Johnson making a return, Mr Zahawi replied: “No I can’t. I think the previous prime minister is rightly telling anyone who is willing to listen… telling all colleagues ‘get behind Liz’ because division will cause delay, delay is our enemy and ultimately defeat to Keir Starmer.”