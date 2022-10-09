HOME Secretary Suella Braverman is considering making cannabis a Class A drug.

The Misuse of Drug Act is reserved to Westminster which means any changes made by the UK Government would apply north of the border.

Though it is unclear if changing the status of cannabis from Class B to Class A will make any significant practical difference.

While it will increase the maximum sentence for possession from five years to 14 years, currently, if someone is caught by Police Scotland with cannabis for personal use, they would likely escape prosecution and instead be handed a recorded police warning.

These are kept on the criminal history system for two years and can be taken into account should a person again come to the attention of the police, but otherwise have no real legal imact.

According to Police Scotland guidelines, the acceptance of a warning “is not to be regarded as an admission of guilt”. It is instead intended to “have a positive impact on individuals by not criminalising them”.

Last year, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain moved to extend this practice to other drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, which are both Class As.

Any change in the classification of cannabis would presumably see this method, known as diversion, apply.

Where any change could make a difference is over sentencing for dealing the drug.

Upgrading cannabis from class B would see the maximum penalty for supply rising from 14 years to a life sentence.

According to the Sunday Times, Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Conservative police and crime commissioners in England, who have called for the change.

A source told the paper the Home Secretary is strongly opposed to calls to decriminalise cannabis, which she believes sends a “cultural” and “political” signal that using the drug is “acceptable behaviour”.

Braverman believes that deterrence is crucial to arresting the growing popularity of the drug among teenagers. “We’ve got to scare people,” the source said.

Ms Braverman now intends to review the evidence before making a decision.

According to the most recent UN's world drug report, cannabis remains the most widely used drug globally.

In 2020, more than 4 per cent of the global population aged 15–64 (209 million people) had used cannabis in the past year.

Any toughening of the law here would be in stark contrast to a number of other countries.

There are 19 states where weed is legal and another 12 where it is decriminalised.

Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned all Americans who have been convicted at the national level of possessing small amounts of marijuana.

The move should see 6,500 people have the crime removed from their record.

"Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit," Mr Biden said, adding that non-white people were statistically far more likely to be jailed for cannabis.

The President also called for a review of how cannabis is classified under federal law.

"We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin - and more serious than fentanyl," said Mr Biden. "It makes no sense."