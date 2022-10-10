KWASI Kwarteng is to bring forward his medium-term fiscal plan and the publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s economic forecast to Halloween.

Originally, the Chancellor told MPs he would publish both on 23 November, but there was criticism that waiting so long would only prolong the uncertainty that spooked the financial markets following last month’s mini-budget.

The U-turn is a major concession to MPs, including Tory chair of the treasury committee Mel Stride.

It comes after the confusion last week caused by Mr Kwarteng’s speech to the Conservative party conference.

He told delegates it would be delivered "shortly".

Government sources then briefed a number of journalists to say that the financial strategy would happen by the end of the month.

However, the Chancellor then told GB News that he was sticking to his original schedule.

"Shortly is the 23rd. People are reading the runes and parsing words. It is going to be 23 November," he said,

Mr Kwarteng's decision to back down comes as MPs return to the Commons for the first time since the mini-budget with its £43bn worth of unfunded tax cuts added to a crisis in the bond markets and sent the value of the pound to record lows.

In the intervening three weeks the Tory vote has collapsed, with polls now putting Labour and Sir Keir Starmer around 25 - 30 points clear.

Last night, former Tory chancellor, George Osborne, said his party was heading for a complete “wipeout.”

The OBR’s first draft of its official forecasts has already been handed to the Treasury.

The Resolution Foundation think tank has suggested that they could show that annual borrowing will be £110bn at the end of 2026-27, three times higher than forecast in March.

That has fuelled speculation of eyewatering cuts to public spending.

James Smith, research director at the foundation, said: “Instead of pencilling in some pretty heroic assumptions to ‘grow’ our way out of this fiscal bind, what we are likely to get is significant spending cuts, which shouldn’t surprise us given that is normally the impact of significantly lower taxes.”

The SNP's Pete Wishart said: "The Chancellor's fright night fiscal plan must not become another Tory austerity slasher for our public services and household incomes.

"Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng must abandon their Tory Halloween horror show plans to impose £18billion cuts to social security payments and public services, including our NHS.

"The Tory budget has been a disaster for the economy - and families across Scotland are paying the price as their mortgages soar, pensions fall, and household incomes are hammered.

"The constant crisis engulfing the UK shows Scotland needs independence to escape the chaos of Westminster control for good."

Grant Shapps, the former transport secretary who is prominent among Liz Truss’s Tory critics, said the climbdown over the forecasts is a “belated but sensible move, given the urgent need to show markets the most transparent view of the UK economy”.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “This is yet another screeching U-turn from a Government that’s lost control of the economy.

“The Chancellor needs to explain what he’ll do to tackle soaring mortgage costs caused by his botched budget. The Government’s silence on this mortgage misery is growing more deafening by the day.

“Without a clear plan to protect homeowners this risks ending up as Kwasi Kwarteng’s Halloween horror show.”