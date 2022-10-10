SNP delegates have demanded the Scottish Government impose sweeping tax rises on middle earners using Holyrood's existing powers.

Activists at the party conference unanimously supported a motion calling for the transfer of hundreds of millions of pounds of taxes from the low-paid to the better off.

The proposers admitted it would mean higher taxes for families, but failed to put a number on how many people would lose out, although it would probably be in the hundreds of thousands.

Under the plan, all those earning less than a full-time worker on the living wage would pay no income tax at all, with a zero rate set for earnings below around £21,500.

Only those earning less than £12,570 currently pay no income tax.

To keep the plan “revenue neutral”, the money lost from all starter and some basic rate tax payers would be recouped from those earning more than a full-time living wage.

This would affect some of those paying the basic rate of 20p between £14,667 and £25,296, those on the intermediate rate of 21p up to £43,662, those on the higher rate of 41p up to £150,000 and those on the top rate of 46p above £150,000.

Scottish income tax is predicted to rise £13.6billion this year.

One economist said the shift, which could be done using existing deveolved powers, would be “big” if the SNP leadership acted as the party conference wished.

However the motion is not binding.

The proposer of the motion, former Highland councillor Peter Cairns, said the measure was needed to help tackle poverty and help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

He said the party should be “open and transparent” about the change costing some people more in tax.

He told delegates: "This makes a real difference to thousands of low income households struggling to make ends meet.

"It's not a panacea or a miracle cure, but it will make a huge difference to thousands.

"We should make no secret of the fact that those better off will have to pay more.

"We must be responsible and we cannot borrow.

"So if fewer pay tax, others must pay more.

"We have to be fair and honest with people."

He said the details of how the tax changes would be introduced would be left to Scottish ministers, who may not welcome the request and can ignore it.

Mr Cairns said: "This resolution does not give detail.

"Conference agrees the principle, government implements."

Seconder Chris Hanlon from Fife admitted he didn’t understand the text of the motion.

He said: “This solution is simple - just found money back to everybody that is struggling in this cost of living crisis.

“It isn’t elegant, it isn’t perfect, but it gets the job done.

“For those of you, like me, who don’t really understand the text of the resolution, the idea is really simple.

"You just take the entire tax burden and shift it up the scale, just a little, by about £6000 in the first instance.”

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s a huge rebuke to the SNP leadership that party delegates have passed a motion that’s a rejection of their own tax policy.

“It’s particularly embarrassing for Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, given that the motion was tabled by her own constituency branch.

“If this proposal was enacted it would mean tax rises for the majority of Scottish workers, including many earning below the average salary.

“The SNP’s eagerness to widen the tax gap between Scotland and the rest of the UK is precisely what has undermined Scotland’s growth and competitiveness.

“If SNP ministers persist in manufacturing difference and division for the sake of it, Scotland runs the risk of falling even further behind, when our priority should be encouraging more people to live and work here.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is acting Finance Secretary while Kate Forbes is on maternity, said he was aware of the motion, but said it was not binding on the leadership.

He said: “The government has to reflect carefully on all of the considerations that have to be involved in the design of our tax system.

“Our tax system has to generate sufficient income to contribute towards the payment of public services and all these issues need to be looked at in the round as part of the annual budget process.”

Asked if he considered it an attractive policy, he said: “We believe that there needs to be a relationship between people's income and their contribution towards taxation.

“But we also believe in fiscal sustainability around our public services.

“So we have to make careful judgments to balance out the extent burden aand where that falls and the ability to afford public services of a level that we would want to have in place to support individuals at various stages in their lives in various circumstances.

“The government looks carefully at any proposals emerging from the party conference, and and we consider those alongside the decisions we've got to take in relation to tax and public spending.

"We’re not bound by party conference decisions.”