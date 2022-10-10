LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer said that while he disagreed "fundamentally" with the Conservative party he would not use the "language of detesting them."
His comments came as the fallout from the First Minister's remarks during an interview with the BBC rumbled on.
On Sunday, Laura Kuenssberg asked the SNP leader if she would prefer a Labour or a Tory prime minister, Ms Sturgeon said: “If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour government over a Tory government — I detest the Tories and everything they stand for — so it’s not difficult to answer that question.”
The comments were criticised by Tories.
Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservative MSP, said her words “dangerous" and could "incite nationalist violence”.
Nadhim Zahawi, the cabinet office minister said the language was “really dangerous.”
Ms Sturgeon later defended the comments, which she said were not about individuals or voters.
"I was referring to Tory party values and policies, policies that throughout much of my lifetime have devastated communities and plunged people into poverty,” she said.
Asked if he detested the Tories, Sir Keir said he would not use that language.
“I disagree with the Tories, I think there’s a fundamental disagreement at the moment: they think that we grow the economy by making the rich richer, and somehow it trickles down to working people.
“I think we build the economy on working people who are those that go out to work every day and actually build our economy.
“I disagree fundamentally, with Conservatives, but I wouldn’t use [that] language of detesting them. We disagree. This is a battle of ideas, and that’s what it should be.”
Sir Keir, who was touring boiler and heat pump manufacturer Vaillant’s head office in Belper, Derbyshire, also repeated calls for the government to reverse its “kamikaze mini-budget”, and to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas firms “to pay for the energy price freeze”.
Sir Keir said: “What that will do – and most important of all – is to stabilise the economy because this chaotic, irresponsible approach is all of the Government’s own making.”
Asked whether the Government was being “sensible” in not making any decision to uprate benefits in line with inflation ahead of an official process, at the end of November, Sir Keir said it had been “totally irresponsible”.
The Labour leader said: “I don’t think it’s for the Government to tell anybody else what’s sensible because they’ve been totally irresponsible.
“They know (and) we know that benefits should be increased in line with inflation.
“Forty per cent of those on benefits are in work, 30% can’t work because of disability.
“I can’t think that any political party can possibly think it’s right to put the most vulnerable in a position where they find it even harder to make ends meet.”
Asked if he was talking directly to Conservative MPs who might seek to join with Labour in voting against measures not to raise benefits by inflation, Sir Keir said “there are always conversations going on across Parliament”.
He added that the Government, “instead of actually taking responsibility and reversing it (the mini-budget), they’re fighting like cats in a sack”.
“I think for the public looking on, who are directly affected by the irresponsibility of this Government, they’ll be aghast.”
