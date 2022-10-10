Vladimir Putin must be held to account over “despicable war crimes” committed in Ukraine, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister spoke of Scotland’s solidarity with the war-torn country as she addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Monday.
She said Putin has “never looked weaker or more insecure”, and said the “brutal invasion” of a neighbouring country “should be unimaginable in 21st-century Europe”.
Ms Sturgeon said: “To men and women risking their lives in opposition to Putin in Russia, or his sidekick in Belarus, we stand with you.
“And to the people of Ukraine – fighting for your very existence – we stand with you.
“Today we live on a continent where a so-called strong man – though one who has never looked weaker or more insecure – has launched a brutal invasion of his neighbour.
“That should be unimaginable in 21st-century Europe, but for the people of Ukraine it is all too real.”
She continued: “Despicable war crimes have been committed. And, conference, let us be clear: these are war crimes for which Vladimir Putin must be held to account.”
Ms Sturgeon pledged that her Government will “continue to do everything we can to help” the people of Ukraine, calling them “an inspiration to the world”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here