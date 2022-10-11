Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey made a number of media appearances on Tuesday morning, facing tough questions from the likes of the BBC, LBC and Sky News.

On the morning that the Bank of England announced it had once again taken measures to stabilise the economy, she was quizzed on that was well as a potential nurse's strike, public health campaigns and more.

The health secretary's phone went off during an interview on Radio 4 but, as she pointed out, it wasn't Dr Dre's 'Still D.R.E' as it had been in an LBC interview last year.

Here's what Coffey had to say in her media rounds.

Benefits

On social media it was reported that the deputy PM had said that "poor people are richer than you think" on Radio 4.

In an answer about school meals (see below) Coffey did say that people on universal credit may be earning more than the general public would expect, however the phrase above is not a direct quotation.

In the same interview she was quizzed over whether the government would have to raise benefits in line with inflation.

Here's what she had to say: "Our principles are well set out. We'd already spent money to support people with the cost of living, particularly focused on the lowest incomes in society.

"As the Prime Minister has said consistently, we will help the vulnerable."

Nurses

The health secretary was quizzed on Sky News about the possibility of strike action by NHS nurses.

Trevor Phillips, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing says he and his members have been unable to hold talks with Coffey and the government.

RCN members are being balloted for strike action, but the deputy PM warned not to expect an increased offer.

Coffey said: “I understand that the ballot is now open, we’ve honoured the independent pay review body’s recommendations on this.

“That was higher than many of the other pay rises that other public-sector workers are getting.

“Dare I say it, having respect of the independent pay review body, I’m not anticipating that we’ll be making any further changes.”

Pressed on whether that would make strike action inevitable, she called it "a decision for nurses".

Smoking

Pixabay

It was reported by the Guardian on Tuesday morning that the government would scrap plans to publish an action plan to tackle smoking later this year.

The stated aim is for a 'smoke-free' Britain by 2030, in order to cut the number of deaths linked to tobacco smoking.

According to the paper though Coffey, who has accepted hospitality from the tobacco industry in the past, will ditch the planned announcement and the health secretary struggled to give a clear answer in her media appearances.

She told Sky News: "I'm not aware any target has been scrapped. My focus right now is the ABCD ( ambulances, backlog, care, doctors and dentists)."

The health secretary, who is a smoker and has voted against anti-tobacco legislation in the past, was then quizzed further on LBC.

Nick Ferrari: Why did you vote against the outlawing of smoking in cars containing children?



Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey: Probably because I didn't think it was the right to be doing, telling parents how to handle the situation.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/QI1shwjvy0 — LBC (@LBC) October 11, 2022

She said: "I'm a Government minister so if that's Government policy today then that's what I agree with. I don't have personal views on these sorts of matters."

Asked why she had voted against legislation to ban smoking in cars with children she replied: "Probably because I didn't think it's the right thing to be doing to be telling parents to be handling the situation."

Economy

The Bank of England has warned of a "material risk" to the UK's financial stability after being forced to buy up more government bonds.

The central bank increased the number of bonds it was buying on Monday, as part of a scheme that ends on Friday.

Read More: Bank of England warns of 'material risk' to UK economy

That saw government borrowing costs rise sharply and a downturn in the markets, and the bank has once again been forced to step in as it announced it would buy a greater range of bonds to "restore orderly market conditions".

Asked on BBC Breakfast if she could reassure people their pensions are safe Coffey replied: "I'm absolutely confident pensions are safe.

"The Bank of England is independent and undertaking its role and trying to bring some stability, which it has done.

"I'm not aware of the details of exactly what has happened this morning, the short briefing message I've had from the Treasury is it's a technical financial stability.

"But we've seen quite a complex pensions market in the last decade, shifts on some of its liabilities and how it addresses that. But it's important we leave the Bank of England, of course working in partnership with the Chancellor and the Treasury, to develop whatever proposals are needed.

"The Chancellor is confident that by the end of this month we'll be in a position to share a medium-term financial plan."

The deputy PM was then asked if a return to austerity was imminent, after a warning from the IFS that huge cuts to spending would be needed.

She replied: "I'm very conscious we spent a lot of taxpayers' money supporting people during Covid, there are still challenges in the global supply chain and indeed with Putin's invasion of Ukraine the instability in the energy market has really been tough on households and businesses.

"That's why this government acted so comprehensively."

Housing

The Health Secretary had a spiky exchange with Kay Burley on Sky News when asked about reports that targets for affordable housing had been dropped.

"You're just throwing comments at me Kay"



Things get testy when we asked deputy PM @theresecoffey for her comments on a reported change to housing policy.#KayBurley wx pic.twitter.com/3blc8VMamM — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) October 11, 2022

Here's the full exchange:

KB: "You're talking about ditching targets for affordable homes, why are you doing that?"

TC: "I'm not aware of any of that."

KB: "So that isn't true?"

TC: "I'm not aware..."

KB: "It isn't true that apparently ministers have drawn up plans to exempt builders from having to build affordable homes, to scrap environmental protections and allow people to build extensions without permission? That's according to Simon Clarke. So that's not right?"

TC: "I'm not aware of that policy but if you want to ask Simon Clarke about policies..."

KB: "Well you're the deputy Prime Minister, with all due respect."

TC: "Um, well, you're just throwing comments at me, Kay. I'm not aware of erm..."

KB: "So it's not something that's been discussed around the cabinet table?"

TC: "I'm not aware of specific things like that, no."

School meals

Coffey came under fire on social media for her response to a question about school meals on BBC Radio 4.

Chef Jamie Oliver, who also appeared on the programme, called for the threshold to be moved for when families qualify.

Currently, the children of parents who are on Universal Credit and have an annual income of no more than £7,400, or are on another benefit such as jobseeker’s allowance, are eligible for free school meals in England.

Coffey responded: "I know this has been suggested in the past. I'm aware from my previous role as secretary for work and pensions that people can be earning over £40k and still be on universal credit.

"It's a matter for the secretary of state for education, who has responsibility for this policy area.

"I'm just flagging that people in universal credit, given it's a dynamic in-work and out-of-work benefit, can actually be earning a considerable amount of money, which I think other taxpayers may be surprised to learn somebody on £35-40k would all of a sudden become eligible for free school meals.

"But I'm not aware of any change in policy the department for education is intending to make."

Coffey did imply that people receiving universal credit may be making more money than "other taxpayers" realise, but she did not use the phrase "poor people are richer than you think".