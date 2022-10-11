SIR Keir Starmer has sacked his chief of staff as he moves Labour to an election footing.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the party leader said the “instability” of Liz Truss’s government could mean a vote at "any time."

Insiders told the PA that restructuring had been long-planned but the collapse in Tory support had accelerated the shift.

However, a Scottish source said the changes in London will have no real implication for the party’s operations north of the border where staff have been preparing for a snap vote since May’s local election.

In a call this morning, Sir Keir is said to have told party employees that "this is not time for complacency or caution."

He added: "The government's collapse has given us a huge chance. The instability means they could fall at any time. Because of that we need to get on an election footing straight away.”

It is believed he urged the party to "seize the opportunity we have and show the British people we are the party that can lead our country forward".

As part of the changes, Sam White, who was appointed as chief of staff last summer, will leave his position.

Sir Keir paid tribute to Mr White, saying: "Sam has played an incredible role taking our operation to the next level. Under his leadership the team has become better and stronger."

The changes to party structures will see policy and communications roles move to Labour HQ, reporting to general secretary David Evans.

Sir Keir said that the merger meant that running the leader's office becomes a smaller role than Mr White signed up for "and we both agree as we're making this change, now is the right time to go".

Mr White said: "The next phase of the campaign needs a different structure, but we part very much as friends with the intent to work together again in the future. You'll find no greater champion for a Starmer government than me."

Meanwhile, the leftwing Labour MP Sam Tarry has demanded to see details of the vote that led to him being deselected in his constituency last night.

The former frontbencher - who was sacked by Sir Keir earlier this year - said he was “utterly crestfallen” by the local party's decision to replace him.

He has been replaced by the leader of Redbridge council, Jas Athwal.

Mr Tarry, who is in a relationship with Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, said the contest had been a “manufactured political circus” and he wanted further information to be “assured of the integrity of the result”.

He is the first sitting MP to be deselected by their local party since 2010.

Mr Tarry was sacked from Labour’s front bench in July after he joined members of the RMT on a picket line outside Euston station in London and gave a number of interviews to broadcast media.

The party denied he had been sacked for joining the strike but said it was because he appeared on TV without permission and did not speak to an "agreed frontbench position."



