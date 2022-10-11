PARLIAMENT is set to axe Boris Johnson’s hike in National Insurance with MPs voting on new legislation to reverse the rise this afternoon.
The Bill will also cancel next year’s Health and Social Care Levy and, according to the Treasury, will mean “an average tax cut of £330 a year.”
Plans to scrap the 1.25 per cent increase were announced as part of the Chancellor’s Growth Plan last month and were a key pledge of Liz Truss’s campaign during the Tory leadership contest.
The Treasury said today’s vote “marks a milestone in the Prime Minister’s pledge to cut tax burden to allow people to keep more of what they earn and drive economic growth.”
Mr Johnson announced the Health and Social Care Levy last year as part of a plan to raise £36bn for the sector after it was battered by the pandemic.
He told MPs: “Having spent more than £407bn or more to support lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic - from furlough to vaccines - it would be wrong for me to say that we can pay for this recovery without taking the difficult but responsible decisions about how we finance it.”
The Prime Minister said it would have been “irresponsible to meet the costs from higher borrowing and higher debt.”
His successor has promised that the planned spending on health and social care will remain unchanged despite the scrapping of the levy.
Health secretary Therese Coffey said it would be funded through general taxation, leading to speculation of swinging cuts to other public spending.
Speaking ahead of the vote, Mr Kwarteng said: “Reversing the National Insurance rise is a promise delivered. It means an average saving of £330 a year for 28 million workers in the UK, and I’m delighted we will get a step closer to this today as the Bill passes through the Commons.
“Today marks a crucial moment in our mission to cut tax and boost growth – which will raise the living standards for everyone in the UK.”
However, analysis of the cut by the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggests the actual saving will be far more meagre for some of the UK’s least well-off.
According to the think tank, the poorest ten per cent of households, who on average earn £12,000, will save just £7.66 on their annual tax bill, which works out at just 63p per month or 14p per week.
Those in households with an income of £31,400 - the UK average - will save about £20 a month, while households with an income of £55,000 will save about £58 a month.
The richest tenth of households, those who earn an average of £108,000, will save £1,800 on their annual tax bill.
Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, told the Times the plans were a “tax giveaway to relatively high earners.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here