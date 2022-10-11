PARLIAMENT is set to axe Boris Johnson’s hike in National Insurance with MPs voting on new legislation to reverse the rise this afternoon.

The Bill will also cancel next year’s Health and Social Care Levy and, according to the Treasury, will mean “an average tax cut of £330 a year.”

Plans to scrap the 1.25 per cent increase were announced as part of the Chancellor’s Growth Plan last month and were a key pledge of Liz Truss’s campaign during the Tory leadership contest.

The Treasury said today’s vote “marks a milestone in the Prime Minister’s pledge to cut tax burden to allow people to keep more of what they earn and drive economic growth.”

Mr Johnson announced the Health and Social Care Levy last year as part of a plan to raise £36bn for the sector after it was battered by the pandemic.

He told MPs: “Having spent more than £407bn or more to support lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic - from furlough to vaccines - it would be wrong for me to say that we can pay for this recovery without taking the difficult but responsible decisions about how we finance it.”

The Prime Minister said it would have been “irresponsible to meet the costs from higher borrowing and higher debt.”

His successor has promised that the planned spending on health and social care will remain unchanged despite the scrapping of the levy.

Health secretary Therese Coffey said it would be funded through general taxation, leading to speculation of swinging cuts to other public spending.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Mr Kwarteng said: “Reversing the National Insurance rise is a promise delivered. It means an average saving of £330 a year for 28 million workers in the UK, and I’m delighted we will get a step closer to this today as the Bill passes through the Commons.

“Today marks a crucial moment in our mission to cut tax and boost growth – which will raise the living standards for everyone in the UK.”

However, analysis of the cut by the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggests the actual saving will be far more meagre for some of the UK’s least well-off.

According to the think tank, the poorest ten per cent of households, who on average earn £12,000, will save just £7.66 on their annual tax bill, which works out at just 63p per month or 14p per week.

Those in households with an income of £31,400 - the UK average - will save about £20 a month, while households with an income of £55,000 will save about £58 a month.

The richest tenth of households, those who earn an average of £108,000, will save £1,800 on their annual tax bill.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, told the Times the plans were a “tax giveaway to relatively high earners.”