KWASI Kwarteng’s growth plan could lift growth next year, the International Monetary Fund has said, but they cautioned it could end up “complicating the fight against inflation.”

The warning from the Washington-based body came as part of a bleak assessment of the world’s economic prospects, with the fund warning that “the worst is yet to come.”

They said 2023 would “feel like a recession” for people in more than a third of all countries.

They forecast the global growth rate for next year at 2.7%, down from the 6% growth experienced last year and the 3.2% growth forecast for this year.

Excluding the pandemic, this is the "weakest growth profile" since 2001, the IMF said.

"The world is in a volatile period: economic, geopolitical, and ecological changes all impact the global outlook," the report says.

They say the slowing growth comes as America and Europe saw their economies contract this year, as well as prolonged Covid-19 outbreaks in China.

The bi-annual World Economic Outlook report was completed before the Chancellor's mini-budget last month but the fund said his tax cuts and energy support package would make the Bank of England’s battle against inflation more difficult.

“The fiscal package is expected to lift growth somewhat above the forecast in the near term while complicating the fight against inflation,” the IMF said.

In a bid to tackle soaring inflation, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates – currently at 2.25% – by at least 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting in early November.

The IMF said finance ministries should not be at cross-purposes with central banks.

“Without fiscal contraction elsewhere, and with tight supply, unfunded government spending increases or tax cuts will only push inflation up further and make monetary policymakers’ jobs harder,” it said.

The IMF also criticised the blanket nature of the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee, saying it would have been better targetted: “The sizeable energy package announced by the UK government, aimed at assisting all families and businesses dealing with high energy prices, has scope for better targeting the vulnerable, which would lower the cost of the package and better preserve incentives to save energy.”

It is the second time in a fortnight that Mr Kwarteng has been criticised by the IMF. Shortly after the mini-budget, a spokesperson for the fund said it did not recommend large and unfunded packages when inflation was so high, warning that it would stoke inequality.

Speaking today at the publication of the report, the IMF's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas welcome the Chancellor's decision to bring forward his fiscal plan to the end of October.

Initially, Mr Kwarteng was going to wait until November 23, but yesterday he told MPs he would now set out how he will fund the mini-budget's £43bn tax cuts and reduce debt on Halloween.

The U-turn came as the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned the government would need a "fiscal tightening" of £62bn to stabilise debt as a fraction of national income.

Mr Gourinchas said: "Our advice is that fiscal policy should be cognisant and should be as close to neutral.

“In the UK we’ve seen market malfunction and there has been a need for the Bank of England to come in and address that malfunction.

“It is very clear that stability can be improved in the financial markets and more broadly with a fiscal package that is consistent with what the Bank of England is trying to do.

“We would welcome the fiscal package at the end of the month and the involvement of the OBR in relation to that.”

Earlier today, the Bank of England was forced to step in to try and calm investors for the third time by buying more government bonds to try to stabilise their price.

They hope that will prevent a sell-off that could put some pension funds in danger.

In the UK, the economy is projected to grow at a rate of 3.6% in 2022, a 0.4% upgrade from the IMF’s previous forecast in July.

However, growth will then fall sharply to just 0.3% in 2023 with the IMF downgrading its forecast by 0.2% from 0.5%.

Only Germany and Italy will see weaker growth in Europe. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is expected to shrink by 0.3%

Russia’s economy is expected to contract by 2.3% next year, the biggest fall of all the nations included in the projections.

Japan is forecast to register the highest growth among major economies next year at 1.6%.

During Treasury questions in the Commons, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves described events since the mini-budget as a “British crisis made in Downing Street”.

She said: “Since the Chancellor’s disastrous mini-budget just 18 days ago, we’ve seen wild swings in the value of the pound, gilt yields up 100 basis points in a single day and the Bank of England stepping in because, in their words, of 'a material risk' to UK financial stability.

“And the IMF has now said that UK growth is to slow further next year. This is a British crisis made in Downing Street. No other government is sabotaging their own country’s economic credibility as this Government is.

“So can I ask are the Chancellor and the Prime Minister the last people left on earth who actually think that their plan is working?”

Mr Kwarteng replied: “The IMF said today that actually the plan, the mini-budget has increased the forecast for growth, that’s exactly – precisely the opposite of what she has said.

“It’s very clear where we stand on this, we’ve got pro-growth, pro-enterprise, pro-business Conservatives on one side and the anti-growth coalition on the other side who want to tax more and want to commit us to low growth.”