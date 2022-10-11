NICOLA Sturgeon has warned it is “frustrating” big Western nations like the United States are not “prepared to move faster and on a bigger scale” and pay reparations to countries on the front line of the climate crisis.

The First Minister was speaking to The Herald at a two-day loss and damage summit in Edinburgh, organised by the Scottish Government, attempting to place the reparations for the global south at the heart of COP27 negotiations in Egypt.

At COP26, the Scottish Government led the way by becoming the first country to confirm it would put £2m of funding into loss and damage.

Campaigners hope the issue is a key discussion at COP27 next month after Denmark confirmed it was becoming the first nation state to promise funding by pledging £12m for loss and damage.

The government of the Belgian region of Wallonia has also pledged £900,000.

At COP26, world leaders agreed to establish a framework to address loss and damage, but no agreement on a funding mechanism was found.

But some bigger Western nations, including the UK and United States remain unconvinced by the idea – meaning progress on a global scale is yet to move forward.

The Edinburgh conference heard from Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, who spoke out about the drought “reeking havoc on communities” in Africa, warning the climate crisis is “robbing” children “of their very survival”.

Speaking at the conference, Ms Sturgeon told The Herald that it was “frustrating” other nations have not followed Scotland’s lead on loss and damage.

She said: “I wish other countries were prepared to move faster and on a bigger scale. But I think there is momentum here.

“Rather than getting frustrated, I just prefer that we use our efforts to try to encourage others to move forward more quickly. COP27 is a big opportunity for that to happen.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “It is true that in terms of some countries, it is still the case of not just persuading them to put their hands in their pockets, it is about winning the case in terms of why loss and damage funding in addition to adaptation and mitigation funding is important.

“I think we’re making progress and we’ve just got to continue to push forward.”

Ms Nakate told the conference in Edinburgh that the African drought is “the face of the climate crisis”.

She added: “This is what the scientists have been warning about.

“It’s not a future threat – the climate crisis is already here.

“The ongoing emergency in the Horn of Africa is depriving children of clean, fresh water, of food, of livlihoods and access to live-saving health services.

“The climate crisis is not robbing them of their futures, it is robbing them of their present, it is robbing them of their very survival.”

She highlighted the need for loss and damage payments for people who “have done literally nothing to create the climate crisis but who are suffering its worst impacts”.

Ms Nakate spoke out about her time spent with families “desperately clinging to life”.

She added: “We desperately need to put loss and damage on the formal agenda at COP27.”

Ms Nakate called on world leaders to “get on with actually creating an international facility with real money” in order to “help the world’s most climate-vulnerable communities”.

Speaking at the conference, Ms Sturgeon said those in favour of loss and damage should “where you can, inspire others to take action and where necessary, perhaps have to shame others into taking action”.

She told delegates that loss and damage, first tabled at a UN climate conference in 1991, still faces “huge resistance in the developed world”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “At COP26 itself many people – understandably – were disappointed that countries did not agree a financial facility for loss and damage.

“But the establishment of the Glasgow dialogue process offers hope – in advance of next month’s COP 27 – of greater recognition of the need to address loss and damage.

“This represents genuine – though belated – progress. And it means that before COP27 starts, those of us who share a commitment to addressing loss and damage, need to do all we can to achieve a positive outcome.”

The First Minister stressed that loss and damage payments should “genuinely be additional finance” alongside other climate funding such as adaptation and mitigation.

She added that “finance from developed countries should not create debt for developing countries”.

Ms Sturgeon said that a “full range of possible solutions and mechanisms” for loss and damage should be harnessed, including insurance, direct funding, and taxation.

She told the conference that “while the discussions at COP27 are crucial, countries don’t need to wait to take action on this issue”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If we wait for everyone to agree on the issue of loss and damage, we will delay progress.

“Instead, those who are ready and willing to act, should do so now.”