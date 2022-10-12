ALMOST 40 per cent of working-age families in three Glasgow constituencies will see their benefits cut if the government fails to increase them in line with inflation, according to new analysis.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation says that the biggest impact would be felt in Glasgow South West, Glasgow East and Glasgow North East.

Glenrothes, Inverclyde, West Dunbartonshire, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Motherwell and Wishaw, North Ayrshire and Arran, and Airdrie and Shotts will be among the worst affected.

With the government under pressure over the state of the economy following last month’s mini-budget and its £43bn worth of unfunded tax cuts, Liz Truss is reportedly keen that working-age benefits such as Universal Credit and child benefit increase in line with earnings, around 5.5 per cent, instead of inflation, which would see them jump by 10%.

The initial promise to uprate them in line with the Consumer Price Index was made by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak just five months ago.

Katie Schmuecker, Joseph Rowntree Foundation principal policy adviser, warned that using earnings would be the “the biggest real-terms permanent cut ever made [to benefits] in a single year”.

In their new report, the foundation said that the Glasgow East and Glasgow South West constituencies would be the most affected in Scotland, as 38 per cent of families receive means-tested benefits.

In Glasgow North East, it’s 37%.

In West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, which is represented by Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, just 11% of families receive means-tested benefits.

“Politicians should think long and hard about the impact of withholding hundreds of pounds from thousands of families in their constituencies when the basic rate of benefits is already at its lowest in real terms for 40 years and prices are sky high,” Ms Schmuecker said.

“We know millions of families have already gone without the essentials this year, missing meals, not cooking hot food or having hot showers. We know people have gone into arrears on their bills or taking on debt to pay for the basics.

“It is unconscionable that the government should be considering cutting their ability to pay for what they need. The government must realise how catastrophic it would be to refuse to respect their own party’s pledge to make sure the value of benefits keeps up with prices.

“The majority of people agree the right thing to do is help the most vulnerable during this extraordinary crisis. The impact will be felt across every constituency in the UK. Now is the time for all MPs to stand up and be counted.”

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was too soon to make a decision.

“We haven’t yet had the inflation figure on which benefits will be set. So, that is something that will be decided once the figure is available,” he said.

“Most predictions, most economic forecasts, turn out to be inaccurate rather than spot on. So, one has got to be careful about forecasts.”

While he acknowledged that inflation will likely remain high, he said the process happening at the moment is “completely routine”.

“There is a process for making this decision. This decision will be made once the figures come out. The statutory instrument has to be laid in November to put through the increase. That will be done in the normal way. This is completely routine governmental decision-making.”

Earlier this week, former chancellor Sajid Javid said an earnings-linked rise would not be enough.

“People are going through incredibly challenging times. We can all see that in our community. So I personally believe that benefits must stay in line with inflation,” he said.

Baroness Philippa Stroud, Tory peer and chief executive of the Legatum Institute, added that benefit payments must go up in line with inflation as “you don’t build growth on the back of the poor”.