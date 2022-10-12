DAVID Mundell was one of 15 Tory MPs to accept a £5,000 donation as part of a £70,000 spending splurge from a telecoms firm, according to the latest register of interests.

It is the second time the former Scottish Secretary has received cash from IX Wireless Ltd.

They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cohiba Communications Ltd, and, according to Companies House, one of their directors is former Tory minister Lord James Wharton.

In the latest update to his entry on the register, Mr Mundell says the cash from the firm, based in the northwest of England, was registered in September.

There is no suggestion of impropriety.

Mr Mundell did not respond to requests for a comment.

The firm describes itself as a “telecommunications infrastructure provider.”

On their website, they say that they are “managing the 6G internet in towns in the north of England, providing gigabit internet at lower prices than providers such as Virgin and BT.”

They do not currently have any Scottish operations.

Other MPs to receive money from the firm over the summer include Carlisle’s John Carlisle, Southport’s Damien Moore, Blyth Valley’s Ian Levy, and Sedgefield’s Paul Howell.

In his entry on the register of interests, Jason McCartney, the MP for Colne Valley says the £5,000 is “towards costs from local election campaigning.”

Andy Carter, the MP for Warrington South says his £4,551 donation will be used for “leaflet printing and delivery.”

The £71,301 donated to Tory MPs came as the party was fiercely split over its future with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak vying to replace Boris Johnson.

This year’s payment dwarfs the previous round of cash. In June and July last year they donated £31,500 to 11 Tory MPs.

The £2,500 for Mr Mundell was his only donation registered for the 2021-2022 financial year.

Previously, Anneliese Dodds, the Labour party’s chair, has questioned the donations.

She told MailOnline the Conservatives “clearly have questions to answer here.”

Wireless IX did not respond to requests for a comment.