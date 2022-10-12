UNSUCCESSFUL bids for Scotland’s freeports should be able to apply for Investment Zone status, the Secretary of State for Scotland has said.

However, that will depend on ministers in Whitehall and Edinburgh agreeing on hosting the special low tax, low regulation areas north of the border.

Currently, there are "constructive" discussions, but John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister has previously expressed scepticism over the scheme.

The special green freeports were agreed by the Scottish and UK governments last year after months of discussion.

Five bids were submitted for just two zones. The winners were supposed to be announced in the summer, but the final decision has been delayed.

Speaking in the Commons this morning, Alister Jack told MPs that the two governments would name the victors “very soon”.

Freeports are special areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals with fewer rules on tax and customs.

They were backed by Boris Johnson as one of the boons of leaving the EU.

Initially, there were supposed to be just ten freeports across the whole of the UK.

However, in last month’s mini-budget Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced plans for a tranche of new investment zones.

As with freeports, firms inside these areas will pay less tax and have fewer restrictions to adhere to.

Mr Kwarteng told the Commons that the initiative would encourage businesses to “invest, build and create jobs right across the country.”

“If we really want to level up, we have to unleash the power of the private sector,” he added.

Last week, local authorities in England were invited to express an interest in becoming one of the first investment zones. They have until noon on Friday.

In Scottish Questions, Mr Jack was asked for an update on the Green Freeport selection process. He told MPs: “I've held a number of discussions with [Simon Clarke] the Levelling Up Secretary and his predecessors on freeports.

“This government has committed to deliver two new free ports for Scotland and to boost economic growth, thereby. And the UK and Scottish Governments will be making an announcement very shortly.”

Asked if there three bidders who were unlucky could “realise their ambitions through other means,” Mr Jack said: “This government is firstly committed to economic growth in all areas across Scotland and we will use all the levers that are at our disposal to do so.

“And we will do that in partnership with the Scottish Government as we are with freeports but this hopefully will also include - and discussions are ongoing between officials - investment zones.

“And I hope that those who are unsuccessful in the freeport bids will be able to apply for investments zone status and that will help them in increasing their economic activity. And so the answer is yes.”

The minister also said the freeport winners could themselves also apply for investment zone status.

“They're not identical and there are advantages for them being investments zones as well,” he added.

West Aberdeenshire’s Andrew Bowie praised the Aberdeen City and Peterhead Green Freeport effort from the north east, saying that “the North Sea revival” and the “the importance of the North Sea transition fields to our future energy security” as well as the creation of 30,000 new jobs should see it triumph in the process.

Mr Jack remained tight-lipped. “Well, I admire his enthusiasm for the north east bid and he's right to be enthusiastic, of course. But what I would say to him is that it's a process that we are following the metrics on, as was done with the English freeports.

“It's very important that we don't make a political decision, that we make the right decision based on the bids in front of us. I haven't shown any preference for any bids.

“As I say, those that are unsuccessful, hopefully, investment zones will be another route for them. But I haven't shown any preference for any bid.

“It's right that we don't and we do it properly by the metrics that we set in front of us, because we can't leave this open to a judicial review which would lead to further delay.”

In their initial analysis of the mini-budget, the Fraser of Allander Institute said the positive impact of investment zones was based “more on hope than on empirical evidence.”

They warned they could ultimately displace economic activity by attracting firms away from areas outside the zones.

Giving evidence to Holyrood’s finance and public administration committee last week, the Deputy First Minister said he had spoken to Mr Clarke and “agreed to explore what those zones might look like” in Scotland

“I suppose, the critical question, do they actually generate real new growth or are they essentially providing for displacement because if they are only providing for displacement and there's an erosion of the tax value, then the growth estimates that the United Kingdom Government are putting out will not be realised as a consequence.

“So, I think there's some very sensitive judgments we've got to make about that but we are engaging in that discussion constructively with the United Kingdom Government.”

Reports suggest there has been some tension in government over the number of investment zones. The Chancellor is said to have no more than 40.

