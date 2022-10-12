THE Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill said he believed a “significant” base rate rise would be next month.

In a speech at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) in Glasgow, he said: “At present, I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required to the significant macro and market news of the past few weeks.

"But I will see when we get to November how events have evolved in the meantime.”

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has now hiked interest rates at each of its last seven meetings.

Currently, the base rate sits at 2.25 per cent.

Mr Pill said that MPC was still striving to get inflation back down to the target of 2%.

The banker also welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement that he would bring forward the fiscal plan to Halloween.

The statement setting out how the government plans to pay for £43 billion of tax cuts while bringing debt down was due to be heard towards the end of November.

Crucially, it will be accompanied by forecasts from the independent Office of Budget Responsibility. The Chancellor had shunned their offer to produce reports when he delivered his mini-budget last month.

The finance minister’s announcement of unfunded tax cuts sent markets into turmoil, and the pound tumbling to its lowest level against the dollar.

The Bank of England was forced to intervene with a bailout worth up to £65 billion after investors desperately tried to sell off government bonds. Had they not intervened pension funds could have collapsed.

Andrew Bailey, the bank’s governor, warned last night, that this support was set to end on Friday. The statement prompted a fall in the pound.

Mr Pill told the SCDI: “It is welcome that the role played by the Office for Budget Responsibility in scrutinising the government’s fiscal plans will be resumed in the forthcoming budget statement.

“Its independent, external scrutiny of the outlook for the public finances will bolster the credibility of the process, thereby helping to add stability in what is a volatile environment at present.”

Addressing the recent inventions, Mr Pill said: “In the face of dysfunction that has emerged in some specific market segments in recent weeks, the Bank is conducting a set of temporary and targeted financial stability operations to support the gilt market.

“Their goal has been to permit an orderly deleveraging of positions held by so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, which became vulnerable in the volatile market conditions we have seen of late."

“In taking this action, the Bank has sought to prevent the emergence of a self-sustaining vicious spiral of collateral calls, forced sales and disappearing liquidity from emerging in a core segment of the financial markets. Restoring market functioning helps reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses.”





