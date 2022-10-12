THE Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill said he believed a “significant” base rate rise would be next month.
In a speech at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) in Glasgow, he said: “At present, I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required to the significant macro and market news of the past few weeks.
"But I will see when we get to November how events have evolved in the meantime.”
The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has now hiked interest rates at each of its last seven meetings.
Currently, the base rate sits at 2.25 per cent.
Mr Pill said that MPC was still striving to get inflation back down to the target of 2%.
The banker also welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement that he would bring forward the fiscal plan to Halloween.
The statement setting out how the government plans to pay for £43 billion of tax cuts while bringing debt down was due to be heard towards the end of November.
Crucially, it will be accompanied by forecasts from the independent Office of Budget Responsibility. The Chancellor had shunned their offer to produce reports when he delivered his mini-budget last month.
The finance minister’s announcement of unfunded tax cuts sent markets into turmoil, and the pound tumbling to its lowest level against the dollar.
The Bank of England was forced to intervene with a bailout worth up to £65 billion after investors desperately tried to sell off government bonds. Had they not intervened pension funds could have collapsed.
Andrew Bailey, the bank’s governor, warned last night, that this support was set to end on Friday. The statement prompted a fall in the pound.
Mr Pill told the SCDI: “It is welcome that the role played by the Office for Budget Responsibility in scrutinising the government’s fiscal plans will be resumed in the forthcoming budget statement.
“Its independent, external scrutiny of the outlook for the public finances will bolster the credibility of the process, thereby helping to add stability in what is a volatile environment at present.”
Addressing the recent inventions, Mr Pill said: “In the face of dysfunction that has emerged in some specific market segments in recent weeks, the Bank is conducting a set of temporary and targeted financial stability operations to support the gilt market.
“Their goal has been to permit an orderly deleveraging of positions held by so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, which became vulnerable in the volatile market conditions we have seen of late."
“In taking this action, the Bank has sought to prevent the emergence of a self-sustaining vicious spiral of collateral calls, forced sales and disappearing liquidity from emerging in a core segment of the financial markets. Restoring market functioning helps reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here