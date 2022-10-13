THE SNP has asked the UK Government to set aside time in the Commons to debate the "vows" made to the Scottish people ahead of the 2014 referendum.

The call came during business questions where Deidre Brock, the shadow leader of the House, also accused Conservative politicians of overreacting to Nicola Sturgeon’s claim that she "detested" the Tories.

UK Government minister Penny Mordaunt said the SNP had a “total lack of self-awareness about their own tragic record.”

The Daily Record's infamous pro-Union 'Vow' - published two days before the vote - was intended to make a positive case for staying in the UK.

It came after a poll put Yes ahead.

Signed by Tory Prime Minister David Cameron, Labour’s Ed Miliband and LibDem Nick Clegg, it promised “extensive new powers” for Holyrood if Scots voted No.

Alex Salmond has credited it with swaying public opinion against independence.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, during an interview with the BBC, the First Minister was asked if she would prefer a government led by Liz Truss or Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour Government over a Tory government - I detest the Tories and everything they stand for - so It’s not difficult to answer that question.”

The comment sparked anger, with a number of Conservatives warning that it could incite violence.

In the Commons, Ms Brock told MPs: “We're struggling through particularly difficult days and the PM’s desperate deflection from the topic of the economic crisis and [Jacob Rees-Mogg’s] refusal to even admit the dramatic crash just after the mini budget budget had anything to do with it fails to reassure.

“Yet, this was also a week when Tory politicians clutched their pearlis in horror to discover that many people in the UK including our First Minister don't like the fact they support a party whose increasingly chaotic mismanagement and cold hearted political ideology are viewed with utter abhorrence and it does seem this blindness to reality goes all the way to the top.”

The Edinburgh North and Leith MP said that back in the June of 2014, the Scotland Office had “issued a research and analysis sheet on Scottish personal finance”, which, she said, promised that ‘the costs of the essentials you spend money on like energy and mortgage bills are kept lower and more stable than they would otherwise be.’

“Just how far removed that is from where we find ourselves today would almost be funny If it wasn't so frightening to our constituents,” she added.

Ms Brock asked Ms Mordaunt to find time for a debate on “finally examining the promises,- the vows if you like - made to the Scottish people at the time of the last referendum that has so badly let them down to ensure they won't be misled again before the next one.”

Ms Mordaunt backed the call for the debate, telling MPs it could include discussion of the “enormous package on energy pricing” the Government had brought forward.

She added: “We could also discuss the SNP’s record on drugs, on health, on education, even perhaps bin collection, and, finally, the SNP’s total lack of self-awareness about their own tragic record.”

Murray Foote, the former editor of the Daily Record who masterminded The Vow, now works for the SNP as their head of communications.