JIM MURPHY has said Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to hold a referendum on October 23 next year would suit unionists as it is a “crazy timetable.”

The former Scottish Labour leader said he thought it would be “tonally out of keeping with where Scotland is.”

Taking part in a seminar on the state of the union organised by the Institute for Government, Mr Murphy also said the current Conservative government made it “hard to make an argument that the union in and of itself is the means to social justice.”

He also said that if the vote had no legal effect then those against independence would likely boycott.

During the session, the former Tory MSP, Adam Tomkins also suggested that if the Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood could organise a vote without the agreement of Westminster, the UK government could legislate to block a referendum as they’re “completely insane.”

The First Minister told MSPs in June she intends to hold a second referendum on October 19 next year.

The planned plebiscite is dependent on a ruling from the Supreme Court, which is currently considering a plea from Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain on the legality of Holyrood staging its own vote without the agreement of Westminster.

Mr Murphy said that for some in the SNP “it's like the old phrase, to a hammer, every problem is a nail, and no matter what the issue, the SNP are the hammer, and no matter what the issue, no matter how complicated or how tangental, it is the nail of independence. And that frustrates.

“And I'm sure there are people on the other side who take as partisan a view, I hear less of them, because, bluntly under a Conservative government, this Conservative government, it's quite hard to make an argument that the union in and of itself is the means to social justice.

“Whereas we hear that often about the case for independence.”

He said that if the court did say that it was within the power of the Scottish Parliament to hold a vote it would have an impact on politics in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Murphy said: “I'm not a unionist, incidentally, I believe in the union, but I'm not a unionist, I'm a devolutionist. So devolution and independence are opposites. One is not a path to what to the other.

“But for those of us who are devolutionists, partisanly, it would suit if Nicola Sturgeon stuck to her October 2023 timetable, because it's a crazy timetable, it's undeliverable.”

“In a country where only one in three people actually want a referendum at the moment, it would be completely tonally out of keeping with where Scotland is,” he added.

Mr Murphy was the MP for East Renfrewshire between 1997 and 2015. He led Scottish Labour between December 2014 and May 2015 when the party suffered a massive defeat, losing 40 of its 41 MPs.

He told the thinktank’s discussion that if there was a referendum there needed to be an agreement that it would be the “last one”.

“At some point, this has to be resolved,” he said.

“And the final point is that in the absence of absolute legal clarity, if it has no legal effect, what's to stop the sort of dyed-in-the-wool unionists and passionate devolutionists just to opt out of it?

“In 1973 Northern Ireland had a referendum. The nationalist SDLP and the Republican Sinn Fein urged their supporters not to participate in a 98% outcome, but on a very low turnout. We don't want any repeat of that in Scotland.”

Stephen Noon, the former policy advisor to Alex Salmond who went on to work as the chief strategist for the Yes campaign said he too had questions around the timetable.

“My advice to them would be to actually give us some time to do this referendum in a way which is as as constructive and unifying as possible. That requires the referendum to come after a conversation.”

He said it was essential that Scotland becomes “independent in the best possible way.”

“And that's the way that unifies the country together. 55%, 60% of people to get a yes vote.

“And part of that is the style of the campaign. The First Minister's language this weekend [in her speech to SNP conference] around a campaign of respect, compassion, love, I think has the capacity to increase the Yes support, but much better, in my view, would be some sort of process leading up to the referendum where a genuine cross party civic Scotland national conversation can take place.”