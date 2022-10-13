A FORMER Tory MSP has said “completely insane” Liz Truss might try and block an independence referendum if the Supreme Court rules that the Scottish Government can hold a vote without the agreement of Westminster.

Speaking at a seminar on the state of the union organised by the Institute for Government, Adam Tomkins also bemoaned the “tribal” state of Scottish politics.

During the discussion on this week's hearing at the Supreme Court, Akash Paun, a senior fellow at the institute asked the constitutional law professor if he thought it likely that the UK Government would “simply legislate at Westminster to block any referendum happening?”

Professor Tomkins replied: “Only if they're completely insane, which they might be.”

He added: “I think that would be a tactic or a strategy which would succeed only in accelerating Scotland's divorce from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"So I wouldn't put it past Truss and her advisers to think that that was a good idea, because I think Truss and her advisors are very badly mistaken about what Unionist strategy should be.”

The ex-Glasgow list MSP said he thought Scotland was a “divided country.”

“And it is a tribally divided country. And those tribal divisions are not between left and right. They're not between leave and remain in Brexit terms they're between Yes and No.

"Yes and No is the fundamental dividing line in Scottish politics and has been since about 2011 or 2012, for at least a decade.

“And the problem with that is that all sorts of other things which need to happen in Scotland are not happening because the tribally divided nature of our politics is somehow preventing them from happening.

“Now, I want my kids to grow up in a Scotland which is more prosperous, with better schools with better infrastructure.

"But Scottish prosperity is being held back, whatever your view about growth and Trussonomics, and all the rest of it, Scottish prosperity is being held back at the moment because of our constitutional obsession.

“The reform that is needed to Scottish schools to improve them - and they are in sore need of improvement - is being held back because of our tribal constitutional politics.

“And the investment that we need in our infrastructure is being held back for the same reason.”

Professor Tomkins said his most depressing day as an MSP was during a Holyrood debate about drug deaths which was "hijacked" by what he called the “goddamn constitution.”

“Because it became clear to some MSPs, that one aspect of a potential solution to the drug deaths problem, namely safe consumption facilities, was reserved under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and that, therefore, was Westminster's fault, rather than Holyrood's fault.

“And the debate that should have had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the constitution got hijacked by that point.”

The professor said he was “desperate for a Scottish politics that moves beyond that tribal division. And I do not think that that is going to be possible, while we still think about independence as something which can be delivered only in a 51:49 referendum.”



