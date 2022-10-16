A SCOTTISH man detained in India for five years will go on trial next month to face conspiracy to murder and terrorism charges.

Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested by police in 2017 after travelling to the state of Punjab.

His family claimed he was abducted and tortured by police which the Indian government has denied.

Johal was accused of conspiracy to murder and being part of a terrorist gang but has never stood trial.

Earlier this year, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that his continued imprisonment had no legal basis.

It cited multiple violations of human rights – including claims he was tortured into signing a false “confession”, via electric shocks to his earlobes, nipples and genitals.

In July, he was formally charged with one of six conspiracy to commit murder charges.

It is believed that Johal’s blogs and campaigning for Sikh human rights brought him to the attention of authorities in India.

At a court in Delhi on Saturday, Johal entered a not guilty plea to the charges presented.

He was told that his trial is due to start on November 28.

Prime ministers and foreign secretaries have raised his case with the Indian government.

However, Maya Foa, of human rights campaign group Reprieve insisted the UK Government must act quickly.

Foa said: “Liz Truss failed to call for Jagtar’s release as foreign secretary and she’s failing him as Prime Minister.

“UN legal experts have recognised that his detention is arbitrary and he should immediately be set free.

“The UK Government needs to act fast as these trumped-up charges against Jagtar carry the death penalty.”

Johal travelled from Scotland to India in October 2017 for his wedding.

The latest development comes only a couple of months after UK intelligence agencies were accused of tipping off Indian authorities.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We have consistently raised our concerns about Johal’s case directly with the government of India, including his allegations of torture and his right to a fair trial and we are committed to doing what we can to assist him.

“The UK strongly opposes the death penalty in all circumstances as a matter of principle and we will continue to make this clear to the government of India.”