THE UK Government’s two-year energy support package will only last until April – as the Chancellor announced the majority of Liz Truss’s planned tax cuts in her mini-budget are to be scrapped.

Citizens Advice Scotland has warned that universal help for energy bills being cut short of the two years legislated for will be "frightening for consumers who are facing impossible spending choices".

In another humiliating step for the Prime Minister, Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday, has announced huge U-turns on "almost all" the measures the UK Government’s botched mini-budget that cost Mr Kwarteng his job.

The Chancellor issued a stark warning that “there will be more difficult decisions” on tax and spending ahead, confirming that “some areas of spending will need to be cut”.

Mr Hunt confirmed that all tax measures announced in the mini-budget, which sent the value of the pound plummeting, will be scrapped except the stamp duty changes for England and the reversal of the National Insurance contributions rise to pay for health and social care services.

Of roughly £45bn of unfunded tax cuts annoucned by Mr Kwarteng little more than three weeks ago, Ms Truss and Mr Hunt have signalled a £32bn reversal.

The planned cut to the income tax basic rate in England will be revered “indefinitely”, he said.

Mr Hunt outlined his swathing reversals in an announcement before making a full statement to Parliament this afternoon in order to “reduce unhelpful speculation”.

He said: “Firstly, we will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation.

“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT free shopping scheme for non UK visitors or the freeze on alcohol duty rates.”

Mr Hunt added: “Secondly, the Government's current plan is to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19 per cent from April 2023.

“It is a deeply held Conservative value, a value that I share, that people should keep more of the money they earn. But at a time when markets are rightly demanding commitment to sustainable public finances, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.

“So I have decided that the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20% and it will do so indefinitely until economic circumstances allow for it to be cut.

“Taken together with a decision not to cut corporation tax and restoring the top rate of income tax, the measures I've announced today will raise every year around £32bn.”

Moving to the energy support package that Ms Truss’s Government has used to attack Labour for not committing to two years of support, Mr Hunt announced another U-turn – with universal support now only available until April.

He said: “Finally, the biggest single expense in the growth plan was the energy price guarantee.

“This is a landmark policy supporting millions of people through a difficult winter. And today I want to confirm that the support we are providing between now and April next year will not change.

“But beyond that, the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices.”

Mr Hunt announced a “Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year”.

He added: “The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned, whilst ensuring enough support for those in need.

“Any support for businesses will be targeted to those most affected and the new approach will better incentivise energy efficiency.”

But support services have warned that the reversal of the universal help for energy bills will be "the last thing" households struggling to pay their bills need.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive, Derek Mitchell, said: “Uncertainty around the future of the energy price guarantee will be frightening for consumers who are facing impossible spending choices.

“The CAB network is already seeing a huge demand for advice around the cost of living, energy bills and food insecurity. This is the last thing they needed to hear.

“We need to ensure now that additional support for vulnerable consumers is delivered as soon as possible. Meanwhile anyone struggling with the cost of living can seek advice from the Citizens Advice network.”

Mr Hunt said that “the most important objective for our country right now is stability”.

He added: “There will be more difficult decisions I'm afraid on both tax and spending as we deliver our commitment to get debt falling as a share of the economy over the medium term.

“All departments will need to redouble their efforts to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut. But as I promised at the weekend, our priority in making the difficult decisions that lie ahead will always be the most vulnerable.

“And I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth. But growth requires confidence and stability.”