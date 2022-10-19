LIZ Truss has effectively staked what remains of her credibility on increasing pensions by more than 10 per cent after telling MPs she is “completely committed” to the triple-lock.

However she failed to make a similar promise about uprating other benefits in line with inflation next April.

Ms Truss’s assurance on the triple-lock came after inflation rose to a 40-year high of 10.1% in the year to September, the month used as the benchmark for pension increases.

The triple-lock commits the Government to raising the state pension by the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5%, and would cost £11billion to deliver next year.

No 10 yesterday briefed the media that Ms Truss was no longer committed to the triple-lock, without her spokesman saying she was “not making any comments” on spending, sparking a backlash from Tory MPs.

However at PMQs, in response to a question from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Ms Truss insisted she was sticking with the triple lock, as she had promised two weeks ago.

If she were to U-turn on pensions, it could prove the last straw for Tory MPs already exasperated by her premiership.

Taunted by Sir Keir Starmer about being the impotent head of an “opposition in waiting” after her economic plans were shredded by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Ms Truss also insisted she was staying on, telling him: “I am a fighter not a quitter”.

The phrase was famously used by New Labour’s Peter Mandelson in 2001 after he was re-elected as the MP for Hartlepool despite a recent scandal.

Ms Truss also opened the session with an apology, telling MPs: “I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes.”

Mr Blackford said: “After ten U-turns in two weeks, we're left with a Prime Minister in office but not in power, and families are paying through the teeth for her mistakes.

“Her latest broken promise has put pensioners in the front line of Tory cuts.

“So can the Prime Minister perhaps turn to her Chancellor right now, get permission to make another U-turn, and commit to raising the state pension at the rate of inflation?”

Ms Truss replied: “I honestly don’t know what the honorable gentleman is talking about. We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain the triple lock and I am completely committed to it. So is the Chancellor.”

After Mr Blackford continued with a scripted question about Ms Truss throwing millions of pensioners “under the bus”, Ms Truss said he was unable to take Yes for an answer.

She said: “I’ve been clear. We are protecting the triple lock on pensions.”

At last week’s PMQs, Ms Truss said she was “absolutely” sticking by her Tory leadership campaign pledge not to cut public spending.

However that lasted only a few days, until she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor and installled Mr Hunt, who has said there will have to be spending cuts.

Asked by Tory MP John Baron is she would maintain the link between benefits and inflation, Ms Truss was conspicuously non-committal.

She said: “We are compassionate Conservatives, we will always work to protect the most vulnerable.”



