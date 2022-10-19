Suella Braverman has departed as home secretary after a "technical infringement" of the code of conduct.

Less than a week after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor, another senior member of Liz Truss' cabinet will need to be replaced.

In a resignation letter published on Wednesday afternoon, the Tory MP wrote: "I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign."

She confirmed she had sent an official document on migration from a personal email.

"As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary," she added.

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

There is speculation that the role will be taken over by former transport secretary Grant Shapps in another swift change to the government weighed down by U-turns on economic strategy.

Ms Braverman has spent just six weeks in the role - only became home secretary on September 6 when Ms Truss brought her in to replace Priti Patel.

Her tenure as home secretary has been controversial, having accused Tory critics who successfully forced Ms Truss into U-turning over plans to scrap the top rate of income tax of a “coup”.

However, she used her resignation letter to also raise "concerns about the direction of this government".

"Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings."

Mr Shapps was one of the leading voices urging the Prime Minister to backtrack on the widely-criticised plan during the Tory party conference earlier this month.