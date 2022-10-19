Nicola Sturgeon has called for a general election after branding chaotic scenes in the House of Commons "utter shambles".

The Government has defeated Labour’s bid to ban fracking but folded on treating it as a “confidence motion” in Liz Truss’s embattled Government.

It is understood Chief whip Wendy Morton has resigned from the government after efforts to contain the parliamentary rebellion, according to reports.

After a series of Tory MPs signalled they would not take part in the vote, climate minister Graham Stuart caused confusion by telling the Commons: “Quite clearly this is not a confidence vote.”

When Conservative MP Ruth Edwards (Rushcliffe) asked to clarify if those Tories who abstain or vote against the motion will lose the party whip, Mr Stuart added: “That is a matter for party managers, and I am not a party manager.”

Labour’s motion was defeated by 230 votes to 326, majority 96.

Allegations of bullying were also levelled against Government whips, with Labour former minister Chris Bryant saying some MPs had been “physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied”.

Responding to reports about the chief whip resigning, the First Minister tweeted: "An utter shambles. This can’t go on. General Election now."

Earlier on Wednesday, Suella Braverman resigned from her senior position as home secretary.

The Tory MP left the position after a "technical infringement" of the ministerial code, but also made a swipe at Liz Truss.