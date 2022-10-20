LIZ Trust leaving office as the shortest-serving prime minister with a £115,000 annual payout would be “unconscionable”, the LibDems have claimed.

The Prime Minister announced she is stepping down after a chaotic 44 days in Downing Street that threw the UK economy into turmoil.

Former prime ministers are entitled to a sum of cash form the taxpayer to fund office costs under the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), with the value set at £115,000 which lasts for life.

Over the next decade, Ms Truss will be able to claim a maximum of £1.15 million from the taxpayer, presuming the £115,000 limit stays fixed.

The LibDems have called for Ms Truss to be refused the payment – warning the sum could fund almost 4,000 ambulance trips or nearly 30,000 GP appointments.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson, Christine Jardine, said: “Liz Truss will forever be known as the 50-day Prime Minister.

“There is no way that she should be permitted to access the same £115,000 a year for life fund as her recent predecessors - all of whom served for well over two years.”

She added: “To make matters worse, Truss’s legacy is an economic disaster - for which the Conservatives are making taxpayers foot the bill.

“For Truss to walk off into the sunset with a potential six figure dividend, while leaving the British public to suffer, would be unconscionable.

“This huge potential payout will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the millions of people struggling with spiralling bills and eye-watering mortgage rate rises thanks to the Conservatives’ economic mismanagement.”