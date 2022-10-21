JUST six weeks after he was forced out of No 10, the prospect of Boris Johnson attempting a comeback looks increasingly likely.

On Friday morning, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg became his first Cabinet backer, tweeting a graphic that said “I’m Backing Boris” alongside the hashtag “#BORISorBUST”.

However, one Scottish Tory MP said it would not be in the national interest for Mr Johnson to return, while one MSP went on the record to say he would back "anyone but Boris."

Any hopeful looking to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister will first need the support of 100 MPs.

So far around 40 have publicly declared their support for Mr Johnson, however, the founder of the ConservativeHome website, Tim Montgomerie, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday that Mr Johnson could receive as many as 140 nominations.

Despite losing the support of the parliamentary party in July, the scandal-ridden ex-Prime Minister is still popular with the grassroots.

If the Westminster party cannot agree on one candidate by Monday, then the final decision will be taken by members next Friday, with Mr Johnson almost certain to triumph over other likely candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

Speaking last night to the BBC, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he would remain neutral in the leadership contest. However, he said people "know where I stand on Boris Johnson."

Mr Ross famously flip-flopped over Mr Johnson’s future earlier this year.

He called for the then Prime Minister to stand down over Covid rule-breaking in January, then U-turned and backed him in March after Russia invaded Ukraine.

He then called for Mr Johnson to go a second time in June when Tory MPs forced a confidence vote in the PM, which he narrowly survived.

"People know that I didn’t support [Mr Johnson] and indeed many of his own ministers resigned just a few weeks ago, which led to a confidence vote in Boris Johnson and Liz Truss came in as prime minister.”

Mr Ross said “it was the right decision for Ms Truss to stand down” as “it has clearly not gone well in the last few days and weeks”.

He added: “To get stability back into the country and in our markets I think it is right . . . that we elect a new Conservative prime minister very quickly.”

When asked who he would back in the leadership race, North East list Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden told The Herald: "Anyone but Boris!"

Writing in the Times this morning, John Lamont, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk said he was backing Penny Mordaunt.

He said she could help unite the divided party and "recover our reputation in time for a general election."

"For too long, Conservative MPs have been pulled in one direction then the next. That’s not what Penny is about. The Leader of the House is assured and unflappable.

"She’s confident and consistent. She will listen to advice from the best and brightest in every wing of our party, then make considered and clear decisions to win back our credibility with voters.

"We won’t have to contend with frustrating flip flops on matters of policy; we’ll get sure-footed leadership."

Mr Lamont said there was "nothing MPs on the opposite benches fear more than being on the receiving end of the 'Penny Mordaunt treatment'."

His Westminster colleague, Andrew Bowie is backing Rishi Sunak.

The West Aberdeenshire MP, who was heavily involved in the ex-Chancellor's campaign over the summer, said it was the "obvious choice."

The obvious choice. It has to be Rishi. pic.twitter.com/PePXVU8J7W — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) October 20, 2022

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "It ill behoves anybody to say that what Rishi was saying over the summer was absolutely right and has come true, but it has.

"And so I think that the person who has the plan to get us back on track, the person who made clear what he wants to do over the summer, ie getting inflation under control, getting the economy on a firm footing and then being in a position to lower taxes is Rishi."

Asked about the return of Boris Johnson, Mr Bowie said: "Boris for all of his qualities, I don't think that right now would be in the national nor in his own personal interest to return to Downing Street."

Mr Johnson is still being investigated by the Commons privileges committee for potentially misleading the House. If he is found to have breached the rules he could be suspended from Parliament.

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs told The Herald he too was supporting Mr Sunak.

He said: "The next Prime Minister must work to unite our party and win back the trust of voters across the country.

"It is clear we need a leader who can lead a competent and focussed Government and I hope also bring together all sides of the party.

"I believe Rishi Sunak is the best choice to move forward and rebuild."