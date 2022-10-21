JUST six weeks after he was forced out of No 10, the prospect of a Boris Johnson comeback looks increasingly likely.

On Friday morning, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg became his first Cabinet backer, tweeting a graphic that said “I’m Backing Boris” alongside the hashtag “#BORISorBUST”.

Any hopeful looking to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister will need the support of 100 MPs.

So far around 40 have publicly declared their support for Mr Johnson, however, the founder of the ConservativeHome website, Tim Montgomerie, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday that Mr Johnson could receive as many as 140 nominations.

Despite losing the support of the parliamentary party in July, the scandal-ridden ex-Prime Minister is still popular with the grassroots.

If the Westminster party cannot agree on one candidate by Monday, then the final decision will be taken by members, with Mr Johnson almost certain to triumph over other likely candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

Speaking last night to the BBC, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he would remain neutral in the leadership contest. However, he said people "know where I stand on Boris Johnson."

Mr Ross flip-flopped over Mr Johnson’s future earlier this year.

He called for the then Prime Minister to stand down over Covid rule-breaking in January, then U-turned and backed him in March after Russia invaded Ukraine.

He then called for Mr Johnson to go a second time in June when Tory MPs forced a confidence vote in the PM, which he narrowly survived.

"People know that I didn’t support [Mr Johnson] and indeed many of his own ministers resigned just a few weeks ago, which led to a confidence vote in Boris Johnson and Liz Truss came in as prime minister.”

Mr Ross added: “The Conservatives were elected in 2019 and it is right that we continue with the plans that we had for the country back in 2019.

"Another general election just puts the country back in turmoil. What I want to see is a Conservative leader . . . who can restore that stability.”

He said that “it was the right decision for Ms Truss to stand down” as “it has clearly not gone well in the last few days and weeks”.

He added: “To get stability back into the country and in our markets I think it is right . . . that we elect a new Conservative prime minister very quickly.”

When asked who he would back in the leadership race, North East list Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden told The Herald: "Anyone but Boris!"

Tory MP Crispin Blunt told Sky News that while Mr Johnson had "the most astonishing set of skills" there were "one or two weaknesses kicking around in that personality".

He added: “He is probably not the character to restore our reputation for the next two years because of that controversy”.

Mr Blunt said a comeback by Mr Johnson would mean the party would be “probably straight back in the pickle we were in when he left office”.

Mr Johnson is still being investigated by the Commons privileges committee for potentially misleading the House. If he is found to have breached the rules he could be suspended from Parliament.