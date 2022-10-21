SCOTLAND Office minister Lord Malcolm Offord has insisted people are not interested in the "internal machinations of the Conservative Party."

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland, the Tory peer also said three prime ministers and four chancellors in little more than three months was "democracy being writ large."

Though he admitted it was "not an ideal situation."

Lord Offord, an Edinburgh financier, who ran the pro-Union No Borders campaign in 2014 during the independence referendum, and donated more than £135,000 to the Tories, was made a peer and a minister by Boris Johnson last year.

Asked about the impact of the return of the ousted ex-Prime Minister, he said: “I don't think people your listeners particularly want to hear about the internal machinations of the Conservative Party.

“What they want to know is that this Conservative government is in place with an agenda to deliver the manifesto, which is to level up and in particular, to help those in the lower echelons of society improve their lives for the benefit of them and their families.

"And that should be what we're talking about.”

He said there were not factions in the party but different “philosophical arguments about how we go forward.”

“Everyone has the same ambition and aim which is a healthy, strong economy in order that we can invest in our public services so that we can help all parts of our society, business, families and also those who are most vulnerable and we've all got the same aim, we're arguing about how we go about doing that.”

Asked why the party were only going to spend a week selecting a new leader rather than have a fuller, longer process, Lord Offord said: “Well, we had six weeks of debate and that didn't work out too well.”

On the economy, the peer said all countries in the G7 were “struggling with these challenging times that we live in.”

“And we're probably the first of those countries to front up and try and work out how we break out of this trap that we're in, which is this high tax and low growth economy.

"And the simple reason that we're having to do that is because our public services are very precious to us, and in our society want to help the poorest, the most vulnerable people and we have to do that through growing our economy.

"And if the cost of our services is going up at 3 per cent per annum, but our economy is only growing at 1.5% we can't make that add up.”

When it was pointed out that most other countries have not had three prime ministers and four chancellors in the space of four months, Lord Offord said this was “democracy being writ large.”

“It is not an ideal situation in any way,” he added,”But the Conservative Party won a mandate in 2019 to deliver a leveling up agenda for this country and that is what the Conservative Party needs to focus on right now.”

“We know that there were a number of policies that were brought in, you might say, out of left field that should not have been bounced on people and the markets.

“The market and people reacted badly against that and they were withdrawn.”

The peer added: “The new Chancellor has come in and said that the most important thing we need is stability. And that is what the markets want, it is what our foreign neighbours want, stability, and we've addressed that and we have stability in our economy.”