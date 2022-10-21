LIZ Truss is coming under pressure to refuse the £115,000 yearly allowance given to former prime ministers.
The outgoing Tory leader announced she was standing down yesterday after little more than six weeks in the job.
Trade unions representing civil servants have said it would be “grotesque” if Ms Truss received what they described as a “bonus.”
Labour and the SNP have also urged the Prime Minister not to take the money.
Under the public duty costs allowance, former prime ministers are entitled to claim for necessary office and secretarial costs.
In 2020-21, John Major and Tony Blair claimed the maximum allowance; Gordon Brown claimed £114,712; David Cameron claimed £113,423 and Theresa May £57,832.
Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, said: “At a time when one in five civil servants are using food banks and 35% have skipped meals because they have no food, it’s grotesque that Liz Truss can walk away with what is effectively a £115,000 bonus.
“The next prime minister must give civil servants, who work hard on essential services, an above-inflation pay rise.”
Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect, whose membership includes large numbers of civil servants, said: “The government are in a chaotic merry go round of ministers, with huge redundancy costs for the taxpayer. At the same time, they want to cut public servants pay in real terms and erode their redundancy conditions.
"It’s one rule for ministers another for hard working public servants. This is wrong.”
Sir Keir Starmer told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do.”
The Labour leader added: “She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it.”
SNP MP Pete Wishart said: "As Truss prepares to leave Downing Street having barely unpacked, she must rule out accepting the golden allowance of up to £115,000 per year given she resigned after just 45 days and in that time managed to tank the pound, put pensions at risk, and sent mortgage payments through the roof.
"Millions of households across Scotland and the UK are struggling to make ends meet and face a bitter winter. It would be unacceptable for Liz Truss to walk away after setting fire to the economy with a hefty pay cheque for life."
Ms Truss will also receive a severance payment, which amounts to a one-off payment of around 25 per cent of her annual salary, around £19,000.
