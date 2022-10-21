A LABOUR MP is to stand down from Westminster after the Commons sleaze watchdog upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
In her report, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said an invitation from Christian Matheson to a staff member to join him on a trip abroad “was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her.”
During a work event outside Parliament, the MP for the City of Chester also “linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively; made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop; and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth.”
The Commissioner “concluded that these were all unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances”.
A Labour spokesman said: “This is an incredibly serious case. There must be a zero tolerance for sexual harassment and the Labour party has acted immediately following the ICGS (Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme) findings.
“We will now select a candidate that the people of Chester can be proud to vote for.”
In a resignation statement posted online, Mr Matheson said: “I have today, with great sadness, tendered my resignation as Member of Parliament for the City of Chester.
“This follows publication of a report which had found me guilty of sexual misconduct.
“From the start, I accepted I had committed a minor breach of the code and had hoped that an honest and open approach would stand me in a fair light.
"This has proven not to be the case and I am dismayed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know to be untrue.
“Indeed my insistence on what I know to be true – that I had no sexual motivation in this matter – was held against me as a refusal to accept my guilt, and caused an increased sanction which I felt was disproportionate.
“Despite provable factual inaccuracies in the sanctions report, my appeal against sanction was not even considered, for the same reason.
“Therefore, I faced a suspension from the House of four weeks.
"Whilst I believe that this is an excessive and unfair penalty, I cannot challenge the process further.
"I believe that the honourable and right thing to do now is to resign my seat and seek to rebuild my life elsewhere. I would ask for privacy for my family.
"This matter has also caused a great toll on my health, requiring my hospitalisation, and I ask that my privacy is respected while I recover."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here