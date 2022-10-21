THE government's planned Halloween budget could be delayed by the next Prime Minister, Downing Street has said.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was due to set out his medium-term fiscal plan on October 31 along with an updated set of economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

His successor, Jeremy Hunt, had planned on sticking to the same date.

However, a No 10 spokeswoman said it would be up to Liz Truss’s successor to decide whether to proceed with that approach and with the same timetable.

“Major fiscal decisions will be for the next prime minister,” the spokeswoman said.

“Work is ongoing in preparation for the medium-term fiscal plan. That is obviously led by the Chancellor working with the PM in the usual way.

“We are working in preparation for the 31st but obviously the decision on proceeding with that and with that timetable would be for the new prime minister.”

On Monday, Mr Hunt warned of “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions ahead.

While his decision to scrap just about every aspect of Mr Kwarteng's fiscal statement calmed the financial markets, he said taxes would have to go up and cuts would need to be made to public spending.

"We are a country that funds our promises and pays our debts and when that is questioned, as it has been, this government will take difficult decisions necessary to ensure there is trust and confidence in our national finances," he told parliament.

Gerard Lyons, chief economic strategist at Netwealth, cautioned against a delay.

He told Sky News: "Inflation has already caused havoc in some respects with the government's finances.

"It's actually given a big plus on the revenue side, but on the expenditure side, it's squeezed real budgets, spending in real terms, taking into account inflation is less than expected.

"Now, if on top of that there is to be around 20 to 35 billion pounds of spending cuts then clearly departments need to be considered, but from an economic and the market perspective."

He said it would "probably send the wrong message, wrong signal to postpone that event at the end of October."

"But again, it highlights the fact that all the components of a budget not only need to be fully costed, but there's a political dimension as well as the economic strength market dimension," Mr Lyons added.