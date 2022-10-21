"IN the realms of political history, Liz Truss is going to be a footnote," Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday. But that is wishful thinking from the First Minister.

Liz Truss may have resigned after just 44 days of making life hell for the rest of us, but that doesn't mean her political contribution was insignificant.

Although her stint was brief, it is likely to prove momentous, and not necessarily in ways Ms Sturgeon will like.

The Tories, who are now in desperate need of a unifying leader, are more divided than ever, their MPs addicted to squabbling and recriminations, their reputation shot to hell.

After making the economy worse - in the middle of an existing economic crisis, of all things - the party's standing in the polls has gone through the floor.

With polls leads of 30 per cent, the next General Election is Labour's to lose.

Ms Truss may be clearing out of Downing Street, but she leaves behind a legacy of such toxicity that the Tories will be struggling with it for years to come.

She has also become the poster girl for what happens when ideology goes wrong, illustrating how big, simple ideas often turn out dumb in a complex world.

She ignored warning after warning about the risks involved in her borrowingbased economic programme, not least from Rishi Sunak during the leadership Tory race over the summer.

Yet she and Kwasi Kwarteng treated the public finances like a chemistry set, experimenting with phials others wisely left stoppered, driven by their shallow belief in tax cuts as a cure-all.

As Mr Sunak foresaw, the financial markets freaked out, government borrowing costs shot up, mortgage interest rates exploded, and the Tory credit for "sound money" was ruined. Chaos became the daily routine.

Now there is a hunger for the "grown ups" to come back and restore order.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will soon be warning that what Trussonomics did to the UK yesterday, Yesonomics could do to Scotland tomorrow.

Stability will become their watchword as they talk down independence.

Not fair, you say?

That's politics.

Ms Truss had few dealings with Scotland while she was sort-of in charge.

In the Tory leadership contest she branded Ms Sturgeon an "attention seeker" who was best ignored, and uncharacteristically kept her word.

Other than some muted chit-chat after the death of the Queen, she didn't have one conversation with the First Minister, although there's still time for a U-turn.

But Ms Truss will influence politics north of the border via the Labour party.

For the first time in a generation, Labour is poised to return to power, spoiling the beloved SNP narrative that independence is an escape from endless Tory rule at Westminster.

Ms Sturgeon has demanded an immediate General Election.

It would gee up her flagging troops and pre-empt her promise to fight the next election as de facto referendum on independence if the Supreme Court rules Holyrood can't hold Indyref2 legally.

But be careful what you wish for.

The next Tory leader will only get the gig if they reassure their MPs there won't be an early election, which all concerned know would be disastrous for the party.

But it is also impossible to play it long - delaying a vote until the last moment in January 2025 would invite voter wrath.

So an election is coming relatively soon.

The media coverage will be dominated by the Labour revival narrative, sidelining the SNP, especially if by then the de facto referendum plan had been deployed.

Ms Sturgeon also declared yesterday that Ms Truss and her party were the symptoms of a "broken Westminster system" that encompassed Labour.

But the SNP picked up huge numbers of supporters from Labour when the latter was in the doldrums in 2015.

If there is a realistic prospect of a new Labour government, many of those people would return to the fold, depressing the SNP vote, and allowing Unionists to claim the independence cause itself had gone backwards.

Ms Truss may deserve to be a footnote, but her accidental legacy will live on.