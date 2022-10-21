LIZ TRUSS is set to hand out gongs to supporters with a resignation honours list - despite only having been in the job for six weeks.

Downing Street has insisted that it is the convention that all outgoing Prime Ministers issue such lists.

It could mean key members of her chaotic No 10 operation and some of the big money donors who backed her bid to be party leader being stuffed into the House of Lords or given knighthoods.

According to the Telegraph, there is speculation Mark Fulbrook, Ms Truss’s chief of staff, would be in line for some form of honour.

And her senior special adviser Jason Stein - who was briefly suspended over claims he briefed against senior Tories including Sajid Javid - could also be given a gong.

The SNP said it was an indication of “how corrupt the Westminster system is.”

The Lib Dems have urged the chairs of the House of Lords appointment commission and the parliamentary and political service committee to reject the list outright.

Their chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, said: "Handing out more expensive gongs to Conservative allies would be a truly remarkable way to reward the shortest tenure as Prime Minister in British political history.

"Truss and her Conservative colleagues have trashed our economy and left millions in misery. We are faced with the horrifying prospect that those who are selected for honours will be the very people who helped plunge the country into chaos and crisis.

"Allowing Truss to dish out positions of influence, and huge handouts to boot, would be a disgraceful waste of taxpayer money and show a stunning lack of humility."

The SNP’s Tommy Sheppard MP said: “This just speaks to how corrupt the Westminster system is. That a failed Prime Minister, who in just 44 days crashed the economy and caused untold chaos, can reward her supporters and pals with peerages is an absolute disgrace.

“What’s worse is the hefty payout Truss and her ministers are set to receive, a kick in the teeth for all those struggling households her government refused to support through a cost of living crisis of their making. They should refuse it after taking a sledgehammer to the economy.

“Westminster is completely stuck in the past and unfit for purpose, it’s imperative Scotland gets away from that sham of a place before it can cause more damage.

“The idea that Westminster is a functioning democratic parliament is laughable now, with yet another Prime Minister set to be chosen by a select few Conservative members while the last one commits to increasing the size of the already bloated unelected House of Lords."

Boris Johnson's full resignation honours list has not yet been released, but there is speculation it also includes former Tory MPs and donors.