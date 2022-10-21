SUPPORT for Scottish independence has increased since last month’s chaotic mini-budget and the government’s u-turn on tax cuts, according to a new poll.
Details of the survey for YouGov were published on Friday afternoon, but the fieldwork was carried out between 30 September and 4 October, coinciding with the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
The pollster put support for a Yes vote on 49 per cent, up four points on their last poll, while No was on 51%.
YouGov also asked voters a series of questions to try and find what would make them move to the other side of the constitutional argument.
The pollster said there had been a significant switch since the 2014 referendum, with 18% of Yes voters now backing No, and 17% of No voters now opting for Yes.
They found that if the cost of living in Scotland was to rise as a result, three quarters of current independence supporters would instead oppose Scotland becoming an independent country.
If the cost of living was instead to decrease 11% of current No voters say they would support Scottish independence.
The pollster also said that if some businesses were to move their operations out of Scotland to avoid trade barriers, then 21% of current Yes voters would oppose Scotland becoming independent.
The prospect of decreased exports to the rest of the UK has less of an impact with only 15% opposing Scottish independence.
Asked about rejoining the EU, 14% of No voters said that would be enough for them to support independence.
However, if that led to a hard border between England and Scotland, 16% of current Yes voters would oppose Scottish independence.
It was not just the EU, but the UN, G7 and NATO that made an independent Scotland attractive to Yes voters. According to the poll,26%of current Yes voters would oppose independence if it meant Scotland losing its presence in these international bodies.
Nicola Sturgeon has committed to re-joining NATO if Scotland becomes independent.
