WITH the UK about to have its third Prime Minister in little more than seven weeks, calls for a general election have intensified.

Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems, and the Scottish Greens have all urged the next leader of the Tories to go to the country.

A YouGov poll found that 63% of voters want the new prime minister to call an early general election.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands are expected in Westminster for a protest on November 5.

“We’ve got a Conservative Government that is out of touch and, if I may say so, out of time,” the SNP’s Ian Blackford told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday.

The SNP Westminster leader said it was in the national interest for the Tories to realise “that time is up” and call an election.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, told broadcasters: “The risk is not a general election. The risk is continuing with this chaos.”

Asked if he most fears ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak as a potential successor to Ms Truss, he said: “We’ve got to get away from this idea… the sort of revolving door of chaos, and that we just get the next experiment at the top of the Tory party.

“What matters is what happens to this country. And there’s the contrast: more of this chaos or stability under a Labour government.”

Lib Dem leader, Sir Ed Davey told BBC Breakfast that Tory MPs needed “to do their patriotic duty and work with the opposition parties to get that general election so that British people can have their say”.

But, he said, the Tories will “probably try to cling on to power”.

After MPs scrapped the Fixed Terms Parliament Act in 2019, the decision to have an election is in the hands of the government.

With polls showing they would almost certainly be wiped out, they may be reluctant to do so.

Yesterday, new figures from People Polling put the Tories on just 14 per cent, 39 points behind Labour. The Lib Dems were on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

It is the lowest poll score for the Tories for at least 50 years.

If the next Prime Minister fails to unite the Tories it could pave the way for the opposition parties to table a no confidence vote.

If the government loses a confidence vote, the prime minister is expected to resign and ask the King for an election.

However, again, it seems unlikely that enough Tory MPs will vote to make themselves redundant.

It could mean voters will need to wait until this parliamentary term is wound up under the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act.

That could mean no general election until January 2025.