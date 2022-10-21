WITH the UK about to have its third Prime Minister in little more than seven weeks, calls for a general election have intensified.
Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems, and the Scottish Greens have all urged the next leader of the Tories to go to the country.
A YouGov poll found that 63% of voters want the new prime minister to call an early general election.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands are expected in Westminster for a protest on November 5.
“We’ve got a Conservative Government that is out of touch and, if I may say so, out of time,” the SNP’s Ian Blackford told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday.
The SNP Westminster leader said it was in the national interest for the Tories to realise “that time is up” and call an election.
Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, told broadcasters: “The risk is not a general election. The risk is continuing with this chaos.”
Asked if he most fears ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak as a potential successor to Ms Truss, he said: “We’ve got to get away from this idea… the sort of revolving door of chaos, and that we just get the next experiment at the top of the Tory party.
“What matters is what happens to this country. And there’s the contrast: more of this chaos or stability under a Labour government.”
Lib Dem leader, Sir Ed Davey told BBC Breakfast that Tory MPs needed “to do their patriotic duty and work with the opposition parties to get that general election so that British people can have their say”.
But, he said, the Tories will “probably try to cling on to power”.
After MPs scrapped the Fixed Terms Parliament Act in 2019, the decision to have an election is in the hands of the government.
With polls showing they would almost certainly be wiped out, they may be reluctant to do so.
Yesterday, new figures from People Polling put the Tories on just 14 per cent, 39 points behind Labour. The Lib Dems were on 11% and the Greens on 6%.
It is the lowest poll score for the Tories for at least 50 years.
If the next Prime Minister fails to unite the Tories it could pave the way for the opposition parties to table a no confidence vote.
If the government loses a confidence vote, the prime minister is expected to resign and ask the King for an election.
However, again, it seems unlikely that enough Tory MPs will vote to make themselves redundant.
It could mean voters will need to wait until this parliamentary term is wound up under the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act.
That could mean no general election until January 2025.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel