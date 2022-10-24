A GENERAL election would risk disrupting the stability of a Rishi Sunak government, a Scottish Tory MP has said.

With Rishi Sunak increasingly likely to become the UK’s third prime minister in as many months, there is mounting pressure for the government to go to the country and seek a fresh mandate.

Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems have all demanded a poll.

A number of senior Tories have today joined their calls, with Tory minister, Zac Goldsmith saying a general election was now “morally unavoidable."

But West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie - who is backing the former chancellor for the leadership - said a vote would stop the new prime minister from getting down to business.

The government is under no legal obligation to hold an election until January 2025, and with polls showing Labour on course for a landslide, ministers will be reluctant to speed up the demise of their administration.

Analysis by Ballot Box Scotland shows that in the five Scotland-only Westminster polls published since the Mini Budget, the Tories are in a distant third place on just 14.6%.

That's down ten points on the 2019 general election and lower even than the 17.5% of the vote secured in 1997 when the party were completely wiped out.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Bowie said: "A general election, even for a snap general election, by law necessitates six weeks of campaigning.

"That is six weeks when parliament isn’t sitting and six weeks where government isn’t getting down to business.”

He added: “We need a period of stability and certainty. And that means getting back down to sober, serious government in the national interest, and that would be the least well-served by going to the country right now in a snap general election.”

“A general election will take place one day within the next few years and the British people will get their say on whether or not we have delivered on our manifesto commitment and have a plan for this country,” he added.

“And we will live or die by the verdict of the British people when that time comes.”

Mr Goldsmith, the minister of state for Asia, energy, climate and environment - who backed Boris Johnson - said it was inconceivable to have a third new prime minister and policy “miles away from the original manifesto” without a general election.

“Conservative MPs understandably won’t want to and are legally not obliged to, but it will be morally unavoidable,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, disagreed. He told the programme: “The last thing the country needs is another unelected Tory in Downing Street”.

He said: “If Tory MPs have any respect for democracy, they’ll put pressure on the new prime minister to immediately call a general election.”