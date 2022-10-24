TORY grandee, Sir Christopher Chope has said his party is “ungovernable” and that a general election is “the only answer”.

The Conservative MP for Christchurch was an enthusiastic supporter of Boris Johnson's attempted comeback.

The former Prime Minister ended his bid to replace Liz Truss last night, insisting he had the numbers, though there was some scepticism over that claim.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Sir Christopher was asked if he would back Rishi Sunak if the former chancellor was successful in the contest.

“We have got a parliamentary party which is completely riven, and it’s ungovernable,” he said.

“In a sense, that is the reason why Boris has pulled out, because obviously Rishi Sunak wasn’t prepared to guarantee him his support in the event that he was elected as leader by the party and the country.

“Unless we can have somebody as our leader in parliament who commands the support and respect of the parliamentary party, we are in effect actually ungovernable.

“Unlike Boris, who did have a mandate, we now have the prospect of having a Conservative party leader who doesn’t have the mandate from the country and won’t even have a mandate from the membership either.”

Sir Christoper added: “I supported Boris Johnson and I supported Liz Truss, and I saw before my very eyes their authority being undermined by the people who now wish to take over and inherit the crown.

“Respect is a mutual thing. If the people who are now seeking the crown want to have the respect which comes from having a mandate, then what I am saying is that the best way they can get that respect is by winning a mandate with the people, and that’s why I think a general election is essentially the only answer.

“Otherwise we’re just going to go from bad to worse. We’re going to have continuing rebellions as we try to change policies.”

Mr Johnson seemingly ended his bid without first telling his supporters.

After the 9pm announcement, James Duddridge, tweeted: “Well that was unexpected. Off to bed!”

Nadhim Zahawi had even written an article for the Telegraph claiming “Boris 2.0” would be a better prime minister than in his first go.

However, two minutes after that article was published, Mr Johnson pulled out.

Mr Zahawi tweeted: “A day is a long time in politics… Given today's news, it's clear that we should turn to @RishiSunak to become our next Prime Minister. Rishi is immensely talented, will command a strong majority in the parliamentary Conservative Party, and will have my full support and loyalty.”